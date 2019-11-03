The Best Wireless Headphones at Every Price Point

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Bluetooth headphones have gone from being a luxury to an everyday kind of item. Spend a morning on the subway or bus and you’ll see a litany of brands, styles, and — although you can’t see them — price points sitting on people’s ears.
Enjoying your music with wireless flexibility shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. And it doesn’t have to, although if you’re a serious audiophile, you can still splurge to get the best of the best Bluetooth headphones.
We’ve done the research for you so you can get in on the wireless listening game for however much you want to spend.
Under $100
The Sennheiser HD 4.40 Bluetooth Headphones are an Amazon’s Choice product not just because they’re affordable but because they’re Sennheiser. The German company has been a leader in audio engineering for decades and when you combine outstanding sound with a convenient, foldable headband design, soft and comfortable leatherette covered ear pads, and a 25-hour battery life, you get an elite pair of headphones from elite engineers. Plus, if they do run out of battery, you can still use them with the included AUX cable.
$100 - $200
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones cost a little more than the Sennheisers but they also go a little bit further in terms of features. The battery life lasts 40 hours on a single charge. They’re integrated with a voice assistant so you can keep connected with your phone without having to use your hands. And they feature high-powered 45mm audio drivers, giving them incredible sound.
$200 - $300
Although they have “just” a 15-hour battery life, the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II make up for it with unparalleled sound. With a combination of TriPort technology and Active EQ, these headphones deliver wireless sound that’s crisp and powerful at any volume, allowing you to truly immerse yourself in the music. These headphones also support two Bluetooth devices so you can easily switch between watching a video on your computer to your smartphone.
Over $300
The creme de la creme, Sony’s Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 are some of the priciest on the market for good reason. They feature a robust 30-hour battery life on a single charge and an extremely convenient swivel and folding structure making them easy to bring with you throughout your day. Plus, with industry-leading digital noise cancellation, they’re extremely useful while traveling or when putting your nose to the grindstone. Their 40mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragms deliver beautiful, crisp sound that, when combined with the noise-cancellation, will give you the peak of wireless audio listening.
