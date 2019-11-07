10 Things You Need to Survive Business Conferences

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
You’re likely already traveling long distances for business conferences, it’s positively cruel to then be on your feet for 10 hours a day for three straight days. Of course, what can you do? You’re there to hustle, make connections, and close deals — it’s a competitive atmosphere.
However, you don’t need to feel completely burned out by day three. These simple products can help take some of the stress out of conferences and maybe make you feel a bit better by the end.
Portable Charger Jackery Bolt - $32.99
This 6,000mAh portable charger can keep your phone or laptop charged without having to scramble anywhere for an outlet. That way you can stay on your game and shake more hands without having to worry about battery life.
Moleskine Classic Notebook - $12.70
It may sound obvious but people appreciate when they feel like they’re being heard. Keeping notes in a notebook shows them that you’re paying attention while also, you know, helping you to actually retain information.
If you’re taking notes, you’re going to need pens. At a conference, there’s a good chance you’re going to be loaning a pen out or getting up and forgetting where you left your pen so invest in a few spares.
Business Name Card Holder - $7.99
Business cards are flying like hotcakes at conferences, so make sure yours look crisp and take care of the ones you receive with this holder. It fits in your pocket for easy access throughout the day.
Similarly, you don’t want to be the person with awful B.O. These things can last a long time, keeping a stick in your bag for reapplication can be a lifesaver.
Samsonite Novex Perfect Fit Laptop Backpack - $66.64
Stay organized while moving between rooms comfortably with a laptop backpack. This bag will help you store everything you need for the day while sitting comfortably on your shoulders so you won’t have to lug anything excessive around.
Takeya 50011 Vacuum Water Bottle - $26.88
This should be a no-brainer, but remember to stay hydrated! This water bottle will keep your water cold and tasting fresh all day long.
