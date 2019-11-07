Conferences

10 Things You Need to Survive Business Conferences

Take the stress out of conferences with these products.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Things You Need to Survive Business Conferences
Image credit: Product School
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You’re likely already traveling long distances for business conferences, it’s positively cruel to then be on your feet for 10 hours a day for three straight days. Of course, what can you do? You’re there to hustle, make connections, and close deals — it’s a competitive atmosphere.

However, you don’t need to feel completely burned out by day three. These simple products can help take some of the stress out of conferences and maybe make you feel a bit better by the end.

Portable Charger Jackery Bolt - $32.99

Portable Charger Jackery Bolt - $32.99
Image credit: Amazon
This 6,000mAh portable charger can keep your phone or laptop charged without having to scramble anywhere for an outlet. That way you can stay on your game and shake more hands without having to worry about battery life.

Moleskine Classic Notebook - $12.70

Moleskine Classic Notebook - $12.70
Image credit: Amazon
It may sound obvious but people appreciate when they feel like they’re being heard. Keeping notes in a notebook shows them that you’re paying attention while also, you know, helping you to actually retain information.

Zebra Pen Z-Grip Retractable Ballpoint Pen: 24-Pack - $6.59

Zebra Pen Z-Grip Retractable Ballpoint Pen: 24-Pack - $6.59
Image credit: Amazon
If you’re taking notes, you’re going to need pens. At a conference, there’s a good chance you’re going to be loaning a pen out or getting up and forgetting where you left your pen so invest in a few spares.

Business Name Card Holder - $7.99

Business Name Card Holder - $7.99
Image credit: Amazon
Business cards are flying like hotcakes at conferences, so make sure yours look crisp and take care of the ones you receive with this holder. It fits in your pocket for easy access throughout the day.

TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse - $14.44

TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse - $14.44
Image credit: Amazon
Don’t be the one person with bad breath. This two-pack of quick-acting mouthwash will help you get a refreshing teeth clean in less than a minute.

Native Deodorant - $11.97

Native Deodorant - $11.97
Image credit: Amazon
Similarly, you don’t want to be the person with awful B.O. These things can last a long time, keeping a stick in your bag for reapplication can be a lifesaver.

Samsonite Novex Perfect Fit Laptop Backpack - $66.64

Samsonite Novex Perfect Fit Laptop Backpack - $66.64
Image credit: Amazon
Stay organized while moving between rooms comfortably with a laptop backpack. This bag will help you store everything you need for the day while sitting comfortably on your shoulders so you won’t have to lug anything excessive around.

Takeya 50011 Vacuum Water Bottle - $26.88

Takeya 50011 Vacuum Water Bottle - $26.88
Image credit: Amazon
This should be a no-brainer, but remember to stay hydrated! This water bottle will keep your water cold and tasting fresh all day long.

Happy Belly Nuts, Chocolate & Dried Fruit Trail Mix - $19.99

Happy Belly Nuts, Chocolate & Dried Fruit Trail Mix - $19.99
Image credit: Amazon
When you’re wheeling and dealing all day, it’s easy to forget to eat. Trail mix is a great snack to keep you energized and feeling full so you can stay on your game.

Dr. Scholl's WORK Massaging Gel Advanced Insoles - $10.88

Dr. Scholl's WORK Massaging Gel Advanced Insoles - $10.88
Image credit: Amazon
You’re going to be on your feet for untold amounts of time. Maintain your posture and give your feet some added comfort with these gel insoles.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Conferences

How to Run an Effective Conference: The 7 Steps You Need to Follow

Getting More Women to Tech Conferences Starts with the Businesses That Send Them

10 Ways to Maximize Your Time at the Next Cannabis Conference