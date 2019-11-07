10 Things You Need to Survive Business Conferences

Take the stress out of conferences with these products.

November 7, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You’re likely already traveling long distances for business conferences, it’s positively cruel to then be on your feet for 10 hours a day for three straight days. Of course, what can you do? You’re there to hustle, make connections, and close deals — it’s a competitive atmosphere.

However, you don’t need to feel completely burned out by day three. These simple products can help take some of the stress out of conferences and maybe make you feel a bit better by the end.

Portable Charger Jackery Bolt - $32.99

Image credit: Amazon

Moleskine Classic Notebook - $12.70

Image credit: Amazon

Zebra Pen Z-Grip Retractable Ballpoint Pen: 24-Pack - $6.59

Image credit: Amazon

Business Name Card Holder - $7.99

Image credit: Amazon

TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse - $14.44

Image credit: Amazon

Native Deodorant - $11.97

Image credit: Amazon

Samsonite Novex Perfect Fit Laptop Backpack - $66.64

Image credit: Amazon

Takeya 50011 Vacuum Water Bottle - $26.88

Image credit: Amazon

Happy Belly Nuts, Chocolate & Dried Fruit Trail Mix - $19.99

Image credit: Amazon

Dr. Scholl's WORK Massaging Gel Advanced Insoles - $10.88