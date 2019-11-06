4 Best Money and Investment Management Apps

Budgeting apps let you monitor, save and invest your money in a few taps on your smartphones

November 6, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Budgeting is indispensable to keeping your finances in order. While the task of monitoring each and every penny you spend may seem daunting, it actually is not. Budgeting apps have made money management easier than ever.

Budgeting apps let you monitor, save and invest your money in a few taps on your smartphones. Entrepreneur India sifted through various money management apps available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and zeroed down on four most helpful apps across categories. What more? These services are free of cost.