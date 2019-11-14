5 Entrepreneurs On What They Gave Up To Get Their Business Off the Ground

Alison Hardacre, co-founder and managing director of Halaxy, an Australian health tech platform:

Lachie and I started our first company nine years ago -- a time when the startup community (and support systems) were nowhere near as developed or broad as they are today.

As startup founders know, when you start your company it's totally all encompassing. It's so exciting and you're so involved in building your own business that when you start hitting roadblocks (which inevitably arise) you don't realise that not everyone is as on board your idea as you.

For us, it was most difficult when (often well-meaning) friends would start telling us that maybe it was time to go back to the corporate world instead of encouraging us to keep going, or when they would be patronising about working in a “small” business compared to a big corporate with a brand that everyone knows.

Even with the best intention, this can be quite debilitating and further isolating, and makes you question yourself at a time when you really need to back yourself.

Like other startup founders, we gave up a lot. Some of our stories are funny; there was the time Lachie had to use frequent flyer points to get a Woolworth's voucher so that he could buy new underwear, and for a long time I was unable to cook food because I couldn't afford to pay for gas.

Without salaries for three years, we became very good at being participants in market research focus groups in order to pay for living expenses. We never went so far as to participate in clinical research studies!

Sadly, we also gave up a lot personally.

Lachie and I have both lost an old colleague that we wanted to take out to coffee, but put off seeing because we couldn't afford it. He died before we could see him again, and it made us realise that instead of being ashamed that we couldn't shout him a coffee, we should have just invited him out for a walk or asked him to pay for the coffee. From then on we weren’t precious about the poverty of the early years!

And while the journey has been worth it -- we're both professionally fulfilled, doing what we love and helping people often during a time when they need it most -- we have also paid for our success at times.