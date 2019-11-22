Stay Safe During the Holidays With These Deals

Don't let a home or office robbery ruin your holiday season.

November 22, 2019 3 min read

While Home Alone is a delightful holiday movie, we can all probably agree the entire situation of leaving Kevin McAllister at home to be terrorized by robbers probably could have been avoided. It probably should have been avoided considering break-ins and theft tend to be more prevalent during the holidays.

We can’t fault the McAllister family too much, however, since home (and office) security was not nearly as consumer-friendly in 1990. Today, we have the benefit of thirty years of technological advancement on our side, and home security solutions like cameras and alarms are readily available for practically any budget. So, if you’re heading out of town for the holidays or plan to keep presents at the office, take a look at some of these products that can give you peace of mind.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video

The gold standard of video doorbells, the Ring 2 is your window to your front door, literally wherever you are. With motion activation and a seamless alert system, Ring can let you know whenever somebody suspicious is snooping around your doorway. Then, with two-way audio, you can politely ask them to leave through your phone, tablet, or laptop, even when you’re across the country. Plus, it comes with a Lifetime Theft warranty so if anybody tampers with or steals your Ring, they’ll replace it for free.

Ring Indoor Cam

The newest release from Ring takes the security inside. Especially smart for office use, this non-invasive camera streams 1080p HD picture to your device so you can check in on your office or any home in your house while you’re away. It has Amazon Alexa built-in, letting you activate the camera with your voice, and supports two-way audio so you can ask your coworker to check your office for the gloves you left behind.

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired

Not everyone uses their front door or doorbell all the time, which is why Ring got creative with the outdoor-friendly Ring Spotlight Cam Wired. It plugs into standard outlets and is weather-resistant, streaming live video to your device whenever you get a motion detection alert or just want to see what’s going on. With a spotlight and infrared night vision built-in, you get 24-hour protection, whether you’re gone for the weekend or walking up to the front door after a long day.