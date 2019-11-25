These Mattress Startups Are Helping us Sleep Well

Startups selling mattresses are reducing selling prices by eliminating or significantly reducing shop retail. These new-age companies are betting on technology and superior quality with competitive pricing to make a mark for themselves

November 25, 2019

Startups catering towards a comfortable sleeping experience have come up in India. These startups are making comfortable, convenient, durable, hygienic and cost-efficient mattresses. Their business model is disrupting the unorganized mattress market in India and creating new avenues. You can buy their mattresses online with 100 per cent refund clause if you are not satisfied with their quality. These startups are backed by big investors such as Sequoia Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. All of them are using vacuum technology to send you your mattresses in a small compact box for your convenience. Swipe left to see the list of new-age mattress companies.