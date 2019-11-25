These Mattress Startups Are Helping us Sleep Well
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Startups catering towards a comfortable sleeping experience have come up in India. These startups are making comfortable, convenient, durable, hygienic and cost-efficient mattresses. Their business model is disrupting the unorganized mattress market in India and creating new avenues. You can buy their mattresses online with 100 per cent refund clause if you are not satisfied with their quality. These startups are backed by big investors such as Sequoia Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. All of them are using vacuum technology to send you your mattresses in a small compact box for your convenience. Swipe left to see the list of new-age mattress companies.
FLO Sleep Solutions
Flo Sleep Solutions is founded by Gaurav Zatakia & Kshitij Rihal. The startup offers temperature-sensitive memory lane, 3D airflow fabric and zippered removable cover in its mattresses. The mattresses are available in two variants, Ortho and Ergo. Ortho is suited for those who need extra back support while Ergo gives softer ergonomic support. The company claims to be on a break-even spree since its inception and has received major traction from tier III and tier IV cities as well.
SleepyCat
Coming from a background of furniture and interior designing business, Kabir Siddiq started SleepyCat in August 2017. The DSG Consumer Partners-backed SleepyCat is nearing a turnover of INR 12 crore this financial year. The mattress protector, baby mattress, protector and pillow are products sold by SleepyCat via Amazon and its official website. The company claims to be India's first mattress-in-a-box sleep solution. The three variants of mattresses sold by SleepyCat are Original (budget friendly orthopedic mattress), Latex (100% organic 7-zone latex mattress) and Plus (luxurious mattress for superior comfort).
Wakefit
Sequoia Capital-backed Wakefit makes high-quality sleep products affordable to the common man. It is available in two variants—Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress and Dual Comfort Mattress. The startup also makes sleeping pillows, wood beds and fitted bed sheets. Launched in 2014, the startup has been a recipient of numerous awards such as Amazon Aces Gold as Bestsellers and Forbes 30 Under 30, among others.
Sunday
Founded in 2015 by Alphonse Reddy, Sunday is an online retailer of mattresses, pillows, protectors and toppers. The mattresses are available in three variants, namely Memory Plus, Ortho Plus and Latex Plus. Sunday does not sell on any online marketplaces and retails exclusively through its website.
Wink and Nod
Similar to its competitors’ policies, Wink and Nod provides 100-day free trial, 10-year warranty, cash on delivery, 0% EMI and custom sizes. Founded in 2017, this Pune based startup has successfully raised funding from Florida-based Guild Capital. Wink and Nod product portfolio consists of three models of mattresses namely Lumbar, Lounge and Emperia.