Grab These Cyber Monday Deals Early

Start the savings early.

November 25, 2019 3 min read

PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger

Cyber Monday is almost here, but you don't have to wait to save! Sometimes, deals become available a little early so businesses can capitalize on the full weekend of sales. You just have to know where to look, and it turns out you found the right place. Each of these products is already on sale for Cyber Monday.

These sleek in-ear headphones are completely wireless, letting you listen to your music and take calls without having to worry about getting tangled up on your commute. With the included charging case, you can even listen for up to 60 hours on a charge.

Get the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger for $72.25 (Orig. $199) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

Belmint Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager

Everybody could use a little foot massage at the end of a long day. With this shiatsu massager, you won't have to ask anyone to do it for you.

Get the Belmint Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager for $85 (Orig. $139.99) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder

Take a couple of strokes off your game with this ingenious rangefinder. It'll give you accurate readings of the hole and help you figure out which club to use, wherever you are.

Get the GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder for $54.99 (Orig. $89.99) with promo code "GOLFSAVE" at checkout.

Eravino Wine Aerating Carafe Decanter with Lid

Great wine needs time to breathe. This decanter helps aerate wine but it also extends its shelf life so you can enjoy a bottle for longer.

Get the Eravino Wine Aerating Carafe Decanter with Lid for $42.50 (Orig. $99.99) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

ModMic Business Attachable Noise-Cancelling Boom Microphone

Perfect for conference calls, this noise-cancelling mic will help you stay connected and communicate clearly no matter where the rest of the team is.

Get the ModMic Business Attachable Noise-Cancelling Boom Microphone for $29.71 (Orig. $49.95) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 4.6QT Stainless Electric Air Fryer

This air fryer goes beyond an Instant Pot with eight pre-programmed cooking modes and a larger cooking capacity. Plus, it can even fry food with way less unhealthy oil.

Get the GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 4.6QT Stainless Electric Air Fryer for $89.99 (Orig. $149).

EcoQube C Aquarium

Give your desk space a little more life — literally. This self-sustaining aquarium uses microorganisms to clean itself while sustaining life.

Get the EcoQube C Aquarium for $99.99 (Orig. $169.99).

Chefman Carbon Fiber Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill

Enjoy that delicious, fresh-off-the-grill taste all year long with this indoor grill. It's fully electric, smokeless, and is extremely easy to clean.

Get the Chefman Carbon Fiber Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill for $93.50 (Orig. $149.99) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

Vortix Muscle Massager

Invest in self-care this Cyber Monday with this personal massager. Using powerful vibration technology, the Vortix can give you targeted muscle relief after even your toughest workouts.

Get the Vortix Muscle Massager for $144.50 (Orig. $399) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

Winc Wine Delivery: 4 Bottles

Winc is a service that takes your personal wine tastes and delivers a curated selection of wines from around the world directly to your door. With this introductory offer, you'll get four bottles for less than $6/each.

Get Winc Wine Delivery: 4 Bottles for $22.10 (Orig. $52) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.