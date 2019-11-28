10 Black Friday Deals You Can Get Instantly

Why wait on these digital steals?

November 28, 2019 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

As any online shopper knows, once you buy something online, you never really know when you'll get it; especially if you're ordering from vendors or sites you're not familiar with. As such, this Black Friday, why not get something you won't have to wait for? These digital deals are all available immediately — you just have to redeem online.

In the age of cybercrime, nobody should be browsing without a VPN. KeepSolid's VPN Unlimited is a cost-effective solution that doesn't compromise on high-end security features.

Get KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for $23.40 (Was $499.99) with promo code "BFSAVE40" at checkout.

Luminar 3: Lifetime Access to Award-Winning Photography Software

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

If you or somebody you love is an aspiring photographer, you don't have to splurge for Photoshop. Luminar is an award-winning, AI-enhanced photo software that lets you batch edit photos with a huge array of customizations and tools.

Get Luminar 3: Lifetime Access to Award-Winning Photography Software for $17.40 (Was $69) with promo code "BFSAVE40" at checkout.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning program. They focus solely on conversational topics so you can learn to speak like a native without any of the superfluous vocabulary. With this deal, you'll get lifetime access to their entire library of more than 100 languages.

Get Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription for $95.40 (Was $399) with promo code "BFSAVE40" at checkout.

Aura Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Featured on Apple's Best New App List, this ingenious app uses AI to deliver meditation and mindfulness exercises to help you get centered during the day. The more you use the app, the better it caters its suggestions and exercises to you.

Get Aura Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription for $48 (Was $499) with promo code "BFSAVE40" at checkout.

Readitfor.me: Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

We all have a reading list, but we don't all have the time to get through it. Readitfor.me is a service that distills books into shorter summaries so you can get the key takeaways in just a few minutes. They deliver summaries in audio or text format, allowing you to churn through your reading list while in transit.

Get Readitfor.me: Lifetime Subscription for $60 (Was $840) with promo code "BFSAVE40" at checkout.

Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Whether you sell on Craigslist, do international business, or just want to keep your number private on the dating scene, there are many reasons you might want a private phone line. Hushed delivers, giving you lifetime access to a secure, private line for just $25.

Get Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription for $15 (Was $150) with promo code "BFSAVE40" at checkout.

Dollar Flight Club Premium: 1-Yr Subscription

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Traveling the world doesn't have to be exorbitantly expensive with Dollar Flight Club. This service delivers incredible deals on flights directly to your inbox along with instructions on how to book so you can see the world on a budget.

Get Dollar Flight Club Premium: 1-Yr Subscription for $12 (Was $69) with promo code "BFSAVE40" at checkout.

Design Wizard Pro: Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

With more than 30,000 professionally designed templates, Design Wizard allows you to rapidly enhance your design workflow. You can create marketing briefs, ads, and much more in a fraction of the time, with relatively little design expertise.

Get Design Wizard Pro: Lifetime Subscription for $23.40 (Was $599.40) with promo code "BFSAVE40" at checkout.

CuriosityStream: 3-Yr Subscription

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

CuriosityStream is the Netflix of documentaries. Founded by the Founder of Discovery Communications, CuriosityStream features classic and original documentaries from the likes of David Attenborough, Stephen Hawking, and many more luminaries.

Get CuriosityStream: 3-Yr Subscription for $45 (Was $60)

Clean Email: Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

If you're in desperate need to get control over your inbox, get Clean Email. This invaluable tool sifts through your email to find duplicates, spam, extra large files, and emails you may no longer need but forgot to delete. Before you know it, you'll be back at inbox zero.

Get Clean Email: Lifetime Subscription for $18 (Was. $958.80) with promo code "BFSAVE40" at checkout.