These HR Techs Are Making Employee Management Easier
The advent of technology has made things much faster and simpler. The performance of a company is the result of the collective efforts of its workforce. Realizing this, a number of HR tech startups have emerged in India which are providing an effective performance management system. They are using machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies for HR functions such as recruiting, performance management, data management, leave management, claims management and payroll processing, among others. Start the slideshow to see our top picks from HR tech startups.
ZingHR
With an employee-centric and mobile-first approach, ZingHR is a cloud-based human capital management solutions provider. The software platform wants its users to experience seamless AI-enabled technology and user-friendly systems. The software supports over 20 languages on its platform.
Human capital management, workforce management, talent acquisition, payroll, learning management, performance management, training, time and attendance and analytics applications are ZingHRs offerings.
The startup claims a clientele of 550-plus global companies. Some of them are McDonalds, Burger King, Mahindra Business Solutions, Escorts, DHL, HDFC Securities and Kaya Clinics.
DarwinBox
Hyderabad-headquartered DarwinBox uses a cloud-based end-to-end HR management solution. The startup claims of streamlining activities across the employee lifecycle (hire to retire) while keeping them engaged and inspired with new-age employee engagement and performance modules. The startup is backed by Sequoia India. The company serves over 100 clients, including Paytm, Spencer’s and Delhivery.
Apart from performing the basic HR processes, DarwinBox AI engine makes talent acquisition easier by allowing a recruiter to analyze a job description and employee profile and picks keywords to arrive at a certain ranking metric. The platform shortlists candidates which saves time, increases productivity, reduces costs and results in better talent acquisition.
sumHR
sumHR is a Web-based, new-age HR software with features specially designed for SMEs and startups. The Pune-headquartered HR tech platform is SaaS-based and helps to view and manage daily HR chorus and streamline all HR processes at one place. Some of its clients are ClearTax, PayU, Chai Point and Loginext.
Dockabl
Dockabl is a SaaS-based HR tech startup which mainly operates as an employee experience platform. Dockabl claims to be different from other platforms as it focuses to drive its attention at business performance plus culture. The company’s software enables organizations to transition to a continuous and real-time performance management system. Policybazaar, Tata Realty, SIDBI, Innov8, 91Springboard, Bajaj Capital and Hero HFL are some of its well-known clients.