These HR Techs Are Making Employee Management Easier

With an employee-centric and mobile-first approach, ZingHR is a cloud-based human capital management solutions provider. The software platform wants its users to experience seamless AI-enabled technology and user-friendly systems. The software supports over 20 languages on its platform.

Human capital management, workforce management, talent acquisition, payroll, learning management, performance management, training, time and attendance and analytics applications are ZingHRs offerings.

The startup claims a clientele of 550-plus global companies. Some of them are McDonalds, Burger King, Mahindra Business Solutions, Escorts, DHL, HDFC Securities and Kaya Clinics.