These Biodegradable Pads Are Improving Feminine Healthcare In India

In a country like India, where according to Menstrual Hygiene Alliance of India (MHAI) only 36 per cent of women have access to disposable sanitary napkins. The waste produced by these 36 per cent of women is a whopping 12.3 billion pads a year. Apart from generating huge amounts of non-biodegradable waste, these pads use unnatural and harmful synthetic and plastic ingredients like polyethylene and polypropylene, chlorine bleaches, which are harmful to a woman's health.

To combat the dual crisis of environmental degradation and the dismal state of feminine hygiene, a slew of biodegradable pad making startups have come up in the country. However, most of these startups are targetting urban middle-class women, which does not solve the already askew problem of limited access to basic feminine health and hygiene requirements by rural women.