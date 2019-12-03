20 Gifts Perfect for the Traveler in Your Life

Give the gift of easier travel this holiday season.

December 3, 2019 5 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Away Carry-On

Image credit: Away

Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack

Image credit: Macys

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag

Image credit: Backcountry

eBags Hyper-Lite Packing Cubes

Image credit: eBags

Traveling can be exciting, certainly, but it can also be exhausting and stressful. Whether it’s for business or pleasure, traveling comes with a slew of challenges that you must overcome before you can focus on what you came to your destination to do. This holiday season, make things easier on the traveler in your life. We’ve curated a collection of some of the best gifts for travelers to make shopping a breeze. Whether it’s a child going on a semester abroad or a spouse who travels a lot for business, we’ve got you covered. Check out the options below.Away specializes in creating durable, compact, easy to use luggage. Their Carry-On edition will fit in most airline’s overhead compartments, is TSA-approved, and comes with a battery that can charge your phone four times over.Like its name suggests, this handy backpack conveniently packs into your luggage just in case you need it. It folds completely flat so you can use it for shopping or day trips once you’ve reached your destination.This massive, weather-resistant, ultra-durable duffel from Patagonia will keep all of your belongings safe and dry when you’re traveling to cooler or wetter climes. Plus, it’s simply huge — that’s why they call it the Black Hole.

If packing an organized, easily accessible bag is a challenge, eBags Hyper-Lite Packing Cubes can help. These handy cubes help to organize everything you need to pack in individual cubes for easy access whenever you need.

Aesop Departure Travel Kit

Image credit: Revolve

Travelrest Ultimate Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Image credit: Amazon

Barbour Jackets

Image credit: Bloomingdale's

Lululemon Street to Studio Pant II

Image credit: Lululemon

The Aesop Departure Travel Kit features seven travel-sized essentials to clean and moisturize your hands, maintain optimum skin hydration, and ensure oral hygiene, making it the perfect addition to your carry-on.Voted the Best Travel Pillow by Wirecutter this year, the Travelrest Ultimate Memory Foam Travel Pillow is a must-have for anyone who struggles to sleep on airplanes. This ergonomic pillow fits comfortably behind your head and stabilizes you as you drift off to sleep.With a collection of gorgeous, stylish jackets, vests, and more, Barbour Jackets offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for more casual cold weather wear or something to impress at a business meeting, this collection has you covered.

Travel in comfort in these lightweight, medium rise pants. Whether you just want to fly more comfortably or get to the yoga studio while you’re away, these pants have you covered. They’re even made with Swift fabric, which is durable, two-way stretch, and water-repellent.

Banana Republic Aiden Core Slim Temp Pant

Image credit: Banana Republic

Hunter Waterproof Rain Boots

Image credit: Hunter

Amazon Kindle

Image credit: Amazon

Some people travel in full suits. If you don’t want to be one of those people but you still appreciate the notion of looking good when you travel, these comfy, trim pants will give you the best of both worlds.Speaking of traveling to wetter climes, that refers to much of the country right now. As winter storms ravage the country, there’s a decent bet you’ll need a good pair of rain boots when you’re walking or navigating public transit in a new city.

The ultimate electronic reading device just got better. Amazon’s newest Kindle has an adjustable front light to ease eye strain regardless of the ambient light and lasts for weeks on a single charge. Plus, you still have access to millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Image credit: Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera

Image credit: Amazon

When you want to just tune out all the noise and focus on a movie or music while you’re traveling, you need a great set of headphones. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are the gold standard for noise-cancelling headphones.

Take some pictures! The fun Fujifilm Instax Mini captures memories and prints them out right on the spot so you have a delightful collection of retro photos to document all your travels.

TRX GO Suspension Training

Image credit: Amazon

Your gym membership may not travel with you, but if you still want to get a workout while you’re on the road, this kit will help. TRX Go Suspension Training is supremely portable and allows you to set up a full-body training center anywhere using resistance training.

SK-II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask

Image credit: Sephora

When you don’t have time to give your face a full moisturizing treatment while you’re on the road, use a SK-II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask. This quick-acting solution immerses your skin in hydration to relieve uneven skin tones, loss of firmness and elasticity, and more.

Clear

Image credit: Skitterphoto

Personal security is of the utmost importance when you’re traveling — especially when you’re traveling abroad. Reduce the risk of identity theft with Clear. This incredible service uses your biometrics (eyes and fingerprints) to confirm it’s really you when you check in at the airport and get to skip long security check lines.

Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs

Image credit: Amazon

Whether you’re going to a concert on arrival or you want to block out some of the airplane noise, these earplugs have you covered. They’re discreet and you can control them with the companion app to allow more or less noise through.

Moleskine Passion Journal

Image credit: Amazon

Record your passion for your adventures in this Moleskine Passion Journal. It has a tough hard cover and is small enough to fit in your pocket so you can jot down thoughts in a jiffy.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Folding Classic

Image credit: Sunglass Hut

While some may travel to colder climes, others may seek refuge in the Florida or Southern California sun! These sunglasses will not only keep their eyes protected from UV light but they’ll fit right in your pocket folded.

Tile Pro

Image credit: Amazon

Keep your luggage safe with a Tile Pro. Just put this tracker in or on your luggage and you’ll always know where it is thanks to the app.