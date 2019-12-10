Record a Podcast or Vlog Anywhere With These 'Shure' Audio Accessories

Podcasting requires flexibility and these tools can help.

December 10, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you want to launch a podcast, first, you'll need a theme. Second, you'll need great tools. Third, you'll need the flexibility and ingenuity to record anywhere. Chances are you don't have a professional-grade sound studio in your home and you never know what kind of setup you'll have when you visit a guest. To achieve real podcasting success, you need to have tools that are as flexible, ready-to-go, and professional as you are.

A longtime leader in consumer audio, Shure is making it easier than ever for recording artists and podcasters to record high-quality audio from anywhere. Check out some of their top products, all available on sale now.

Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone for Apple Devices

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This mic attaches to your iPhone or iPad and greatly enhances your ability to record from those Apple devices. It's MFi-Certified so it's guaranteed to work with your device. Plus, it's integrated with the ShurePlus™ MOTIV™ Video and Audio apps, giving you on-screen metering, integrated controls, and the ability to customize the mic exactly how you want.

Get the Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone for Apple Devices for $149 (Orig. $186).

Shure MV88+ Video Kit: Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone

Image credit: Shure

This complete audio and video recording kit gives you everything you need to record professional-quality footage right out of the box. It comes with a Manfrotto® PIXI tripod, phone clamp, mount, and Lightning and USB-C cables for connecting all of your devices. With these tools, you can turn your smartphone into a pro-grade mobile audio and video rig.

Get the Shure MV88+ Video Kit: Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone for $249 (Orig. $311).

Shure SRH440 Professional Studio Headphones

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

With an enhanced frequency response and super-sensitive calibration and impedance, these headphones are fully optimized for home and studio recording. They'll give you exceptional sound reproduction so you can hear precisely how your recordings will sound when they go out to consumers, allowing you to adjust your mix accordingly. Plus, their durable build ensures they'll survive the wear and tear of being on the go.

Get the Shure SRH440 Professional Studio Headphones for $99 (Orig. $125).