10 Things You'll Actually Want to Buy at CES This Year

Sin City? More like Innovation City.

January 7, 2020

It’s that time of year again, when more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and 175,000 industry professionals from over 160 countries gather in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 53rd annual CES (Consumer Electronics Show). From AI and robotics to self-driving cars and smart cities, thousands of tech innovations will debut this week as tech heavyweights, entrepreneurs, researchers, journalists and enthusiasts look on. History is being made this week in the halls of some of the country’s biggest hotels and casinos, and Entrepreneur is on the ground reporting straight to you on the coolest new gadgets, the most significant inventions and the innovations that could one day change our everyday lives as consumers. (Of course, we’ll also be covering the most bizarre things we see — and there should be no shortage of those. (We’re looking at you, Charmin toilet-paper-toting “Rollbot.”)

From a flying selfie camera to an all-in-one smart cooking system, click through the slideshow to see the products we’re spotlighting this year, and be sure to check back each day for updates.