10 Things You'll Actually Want to Buy at CES This Year
It’s that time of year again, when more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and 175,000 industry professionals from over 160 countries gather in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 53rd annual CES (Consumer Electronics Show). From AI and robotics to self-driving cars and smart cities, thousands of tech innovations will debut this week as tech heavyweights, entrepreneurs, researchers, journalists and enthusiasts look on. History is being made this week in the halls of some of the country’s biggest hotels and casinos, and Entrepreneur is on the ground reporting straight to you on the coolest new gadgets, the most significant inventions and the innovations that could one day change our everyday lives as consumers. (Of course, we’ll also be covering the most bizarre things we see — and there should be no shortage of those. (We’re looking at you, Charmin toilet-paper-toting “Rollbot.”)
Related: 25 Things at CES 2019 You’ll Actually Want to Buy
From a flying selfie camera to an all-in-one smart cooking system, click through the slideshow to see the products we’re spotlighting this year, and be sure to check back each day for updates.
Air Pix by AirSelfie
Price: $99.95
Available to purchase: This month
Sick of asking your friend with the longest arm to take one for the team? AirSelfie’s new pocket-sized flying camera, Air Pix, can capture photos at up to 60 feet in the air via front-facing and downward-facing lenses. Users can use the corresponding app to edit their snapshot, add text and share to any social media or messaging platform. The previous generation of the camera, released two years ago, flew for only two minutes and took relatively low-resolution photos compared to the Air Pix, which deals in 10 mp photos and 1080p video. The company has also tripled the camera’s flight time (six minutes). Say goodbye to selfie sticks.
MyFit by MyFit Solutions
Price: $65
Available to purchase: Now
Earbuds constantly falling out of your ears? Almost lost your AirPods to the subway tracks? MyFit custom-fit earbuds are 3D-printed and shipped about a week after you use the app’s AR scanner to capture 15 measurements related to your ear’s curve, length and canal entry diameter. The company says it’s sold just 400 pairs so far, but that may change since the product landed status as a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree. The silicone sleeves fit with any major brand of earbuds, including Apple, Bose and Samsung, and they come with a one-year warranty.
Julia by CookingPal
Price: TBD (Under $1,000)
Available to purchase: Q3
With Julia, a new smart cooking system, kitchen tech company CookingPal aims to provide an all-in-one countertop cooker — a single appliance that mixes, chops, steams, boils, whisks, kneads and even weighs ingredients via a built-in scale. For simplicity’s sake, Julia only has one button, so the CES 2020 Best of Innovation award winner also comes with a “smart kitchen hub,” an eight-inch dedicated tablet to control the device remotely. Besides being dust-proof, waterproof and Alexa-compatible, the hub comes with a collection of step-by-step photo- and video-guided recipes, which also integrate online shopping for ingredients. If a user isn’t sure what to make with the ingredients they’ve already got, they can use the tablet’s built-in camera to snap a photo of their fridge contents and the hub will recommend corresponding recipes.
Restore by Hatch
Price: TBD (likely $129 to $149)
Available to purchase: March or April 2020
With Restore, sleep tech company Hatch aims to sell consumers a four-in-one sleep solution: a sound machine, meditation tool, night light and sunrise alarm clock. Between guided meditation sessions, bedtime stories and sleep sound options, the product offers 500 pieces of content, and users can set up nightly sleep routines with their preferences. For example, that could mean that every night at 10:00 p.m., Restore changes its light color to purple and begins to dim and fade for five minutes as you breathe in and out, then plays a guided meditation, then turns on white noise for the night and, finally, wakes you at 6:00 a.m. with a gradually brightening light and beach sounds.
PowerEgg X Explorer by PowerVision
Price: $899
Available to purchase: This month
One enduring problem with drones: Most people think they’ll use them much more often than they actually will. Robotics company PowerVision aims to address that with PowerEgg X, a drone with detachable arms and a base that functions just like a typical video camera — except it’s one with the ability to shoot in 4K video and a smart lens that can follow a subject around a room. The team envisions the camera’s smart lens being used in handheld form (e.g., taping a child’s dance recital) and via tripod (e.g., filming yourself moving around the kitchen for a cooking vlog).
Plaqless Pro by Colgate
Price: TBD (likely $200 or more)
Available to purchase: Q2 or Q3 2020
We’ve seen smart toothbrushes (and their corresponding “missed a spot!” app alerts) before. But Plaqless Pro’s key difference — and likely the reason it landed a CES 2020 Best of Innovation award — is its ability to detect not just whether a user missed an area but whether that area is truly clean, using an embedded optical sensor to check for remaining buildup around a tooth. The product offers a timer, reminders and rewards similar to its competitors, but it’s billed as the first smart toothbrush to be compatible with Apple Health, meaning iPhone and Apple Watch users need not download the toothbrush’s dedicated app to access their information.
Pix Backpack by Pix Inc.
Price: $259
Available to purchase: Now
Some kids’ products are designated as such because adults simply aren’t as much fun. Pix is no exception: The digital customizable backpack’s target audience may be children, but there’s no reason an ebullient entrepreneur can’t use it en route to a pitch meeting or as a plane carry-on. By way of — what else? — an app, Pix allows the user to control their backpack’s appearance via LED pixels, displaying everything from artwork and animation to widgets and games. Users can also display their own drawings or the text of their choosing. The team says one charge can power six to seven hours of continuous lighting on the brightest possible setting.
Wahu by E-Novia
Price: About $223
Available to purchase: Q3 2020
If you’ve ever spent time in a college dorm, an RV or an overpriced New York apartment, you know that shoes take up a lot more space than expected. With Wahu, Italian tech company E-Novia is selling an interesting solution: a smart sole that uses built-in sensors to auto-adapt its levels of grip and cushioning to differences in terrain. The CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree has four modes — indoor, trail, road and urban frost — and it’ll accompany a shoe likely designed via a partnership with an Italian footwear brand (no word yet on which). The team behind Wahu envisions future iterations of the product will detect a user’s unique walk and adjust accordingly to aid in balance.
Auto-Feeder by iKuddle
Price: $199
Available to purchase: May 2020
Crazy cat (or small- to medium-sized dog) parents, this one’s for you. Set up your pet’s daily meal plan, complete with serving size, and this CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree will dispense breakfast, lunch or dinner accordingly. According to iKuddle, it also collects data on feeding frequency and eating habits so you can keep an eye on Fido or Kitty’s health (or weight-loss diet) over time. And if you’re missing your pet at the office, the Auto-Feeder has a built-in camera and two-way speaker so you can talk to them while they eat. Bon ap-pet-it.
Air Omni by Pitaka
Price: TBD (likely about $200)
Available to purchase: March or April 2020
As more and more devices become compatible with wireless charging, nightstands and desks are filling up with flat discs. Enter Pitaka’s Air Omni, a six-in-one wireless charging stand for smartphones, tablets, smart watches, wireless earbuds and more. Besides supporting iOS and Android devices, the product offers a convertible lightning or USB-C tablet charger and both USB-A and USB-C side charging ports.