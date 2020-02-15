Focus

Create a More Focused Workplace with These 10 Amazing Presidents Day Weekend Deals

Become your most productive self with help from these tools.
Create a More Focused Workplace with These 10 Amazing Presidents Day Weekend Deals
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Presidents Day sales are going on everywhere but, as an entrepreneur, we know you're likely looking to save on something a little smarter. Why buy a new pair of shoes when you can invest in productivity and business tools on sale for incredible prices? We've rounded up some of the web's best deals today.

UPRIGHT GO 2™: Perfect Your Posture Training Device

UPRIGHT GO 2™: Perfect Your Posture Training Device
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Good posture can make you more productive, more presentable, and happier — all great qualities for an entrepreneur. This clever device clips to your back and alerts you when you slouch, helping you to develop better posture over time.

Presidents Day Sale: $76 (Orig. $99.95) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

You like to work with dual monitors at the office, why not on the road as well? This ingenious portable monitor hooks up to your laptop to create a dual-display that will make you more productive than ever.

Presidents Day Sale: $179.35 (Orig. $249) with promo code: SAVEDUEXPRO

AKRacing™ Office Series Onyx Deluxe Executive Chair

AKRacing™ Office Series Onyx Deluxe Executive Chair
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Made with PU leather upholstery, this office chair has the executive look but it's also a king of comfort. With a wide frame, flat seat, 4D armrests, and a high tensile strength aluminum base, you can melt into this chair for long work hours.

Presidents Day Sale: $331 (Orig. $599) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger

SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Finding an outlet while traveling or at a trade show is easier said than done. You won't need to with this portable charger that has the juice and compatibility to charge up all of your devices.

Presidents Day Sale: $34 (Orig. $80) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook with Pen Station

Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook with Pen Station
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

If you prefer to take handwritten notes, this is the tech you need. Jot down your notes in the Rocketbook Wave and then transfer them to the cloud for a safe, secure, digital backup. You get the notes you want without having to worry about losing paper.

Presidents Day Sale: $24 (Orig. $35.99) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

When you just want to buckle down and eliminate distractions for a while, these noise-cancelling headphones have your back. They sound great, will block out all the ambient noise, and are on sale for an unbeatable price.

Presidents Day Sale: $60 (Orig. $259.99) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

TAP STRAP 2: All-in-1 Wearable Keyboard, Mouse & Controller

TAP STRAP 2: All-in-1 Wearable Keyboard, Mouse & Controller
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The future is here and it looks like TAP STRAP 2. This wearable keyboard and mouse attaches to your fingers so you can tap letters, numbers, and commands to any paired Bluetooth device from across the room. It's a great way to relieve stress on your fingers without stopping your work.

Presidents Day Sale: $145 (Orig. $199.99) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

Manta Sleep Mask v2 & Blackout Stickers

Manta Sleep Mask v2 & Blackout Stickers
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

One of the best ways to ensure you're operating at peak levels is to simply get a good night's sleep. Easier said than done, right? This sleep mask contours to your face while the including blackout stickers help block all ambient light so you can get a restful, uninterrupted sleep.

Presidents Day Sale: $26 (Orig. $39.98) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

Slope Universal Tablet Stand

Slope Universal Tablet Stand
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Keep your tablet or smartphone visible while you're moving around with this sleek tablet stand. Set it up anywhere and you can watch videos, FaceTime, and just generally keep an eye on your phone or tablet while you're churning through other work.

Presidents Day Sale: $26 (Orig. $39.99) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

Triton 3-in-1 Cable

Triton 3-in-1 Cable
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

We all know that feeling of seeing a low battery alert in the middle of needing to get something done. This charging cable is perfect to throw in any bag to make sure all of your Lightning, microUSB, and USB Type-C devices are all charged. 

Presidents Day Sale: $9 (Orig. $29.99) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

