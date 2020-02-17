Safe And Convenient Living: Check Out These Apps Which Are Making Community Living Better

MyGate is a gated community security and convenience app. The app can be used if your society becomes a part of MyGate safe community. The 2016 founded proptech app has enabled over 700,000 homes in 4,000-plus gated communities to manage their deliveries, daily staff, visitors, society payments and communications in a click. MyGate has validated over 200 million visits in these gated communities and is currently present in 11 cities in India including Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

The app has 4.2 rating and over 1 million downloads on Google Playstore.