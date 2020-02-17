Safe And Convenient Living: Check Out These Apps Which Are Making Community Living Better
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
You can improve your living experience in a gated community and make it easier, convenient and secure using the new-age proptech software and apps that provide plethora of options, making your stay convenient and secure. Technology has revolutionized all aspects of our lives and now property technology, or proptech, is improving the real estate and housing sector. Check out our list of some of the Indian founded proptech apps that are improving the experience of gated communities.
MyGate
MyGate is a gated community security and convenience app. The app can be used if your society becomes a part of MyGate safe community. The 2016 founded proptech app has enabled over 700,000 homes in 4,000-plus gated communities to manage their deliveries, daily staff, visitors, society payments and communications in a click. MyGate has validated over 200 million visits in these gated communities and is currently present in 11 cities in India including Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.
The app has 4.2 rating and over 1 million downloads on Google Playstore.
Apna Complex
Apna Complex is an apartment management ERP solution offering society billing and accounting, apartment security and private social networking platform for society members. The app gives alerts for school bus pick-up/drop of your child, alerts for guests/visitors to the flats, alerts for attendance for domestic staff, reminders for maintenance due payments, booking a facility such as a tennis court, tracking of vehicles, issuing gate pass to domestic help, ordering from local services and more.
The app has 4.1 rating and over 100,000 downloads on Google Playstore.
Society Connect
Society Connect is an integrated society management system for better management of society operations. The app has features such as self revenue generation, complaint management, online data of members, personal member login, ease of tracking, interconnected stakeholders such as owners, tenants, RWAs and facility managers, among other features.
The app has 4.1 rating and over 100,000 downloads on Google Playstore.