Goals 2020: #17 Entrepreneurs Share Their Work, Travel & Fitness Resolutions
As we enter the new year and new decade, let’s get over the past and build things together.
Make plans but the way you approach is key to everything. The best intent is quantifiable. Rather than expressing your aspiration to engage in physical activity, pick a work-out you would want to pursue.
A quantifiable resolution is always possible to achieve than just making a statement. Read on to find out what entrepreneurs are planning for 2020.
(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
MANISH MALHOTRA, Fashion Designer
BUSINESS PLAN: Our label has extended into Manish Malhotra Beauty, Manish Malhotra Jewellery, Manish Malhotra Home and this year, we are looking to further consolidate all these verticals towards an immersive world of Manish Malhotra. In 2020, I’m standing at the turn of the third decade of my career in costume designing and my label is completing 15 years in the industry.
TRAVEL PLAN: Takht is a significant project for which we will be travelling a lot. But my idea is to streamline these travels to make the most of it.
FITNESS PLAN: Shed some kilograms and be the fitter version of myself.
ALISHA SHIRODKAR, Co-founder, The Belgian Waffle Co
B U S I N E SS PLANS: Double our footprint, expand presence internationally, create new product offerings and continue to add value to all our customers and partners.
TRAVEL PLANS: Quite often to short-haul beach destinations and keen to visit Lapland and witness the Northern Lights.
FITNESS PLANS: I am currently doing a mix of Pilates and the Physique 57 Barre workouts. I will try to incorporate the 80- 20 rule (eating till 80 per cent full).
SUNNY LEONE and DANIEL WEBER, Entrepreneurs and Business Partners, Suncity Media and Entertainment
FITNESS PLANS: As we work out six days a week, we will continue to do so as we believe being fit is a way and means to achieve the energy we need for success and our crazy life.
TRAVEL PLANS: We travel for work and work where we travel. Upcoming trips are the USA, Dubai, Thailand and more.
BUSINESS PLANS: Films, new ventures and maximum time with family
NANDINI SHENOY, Founder, Pinkvilla
BUSINESS PLANS: Find new ways to acquire and retain and re-engage users across our products; expand to more verticals and innovate to stand apart.
TRAVEL PLANS: Solo trip to broaden my horizons. Hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu in Peru has been on my bucket list.
FITNESS PLANS: I work out five times a week with a fix of cardio and weight training.
PRIYANKA C RAINA, Founder, Maaté and Gracia Raina Foundation
BUSINESS PLANS: Establish the brand further while continuing to build the trust and relationship with parents on providing the best solutions in baby care. We plan to work on providing a digital platform for our youth pan-India and work on strengthening our ‘women in prison’ project in terms of reachability as well as measurability.
TRAVEL PLANS: Like every year two months in summer are always blocked for Europe at our Amsterdam home and make trips to other European cities. Also, some trips are planned for Asia & Middle East
AJAY ADISESHANN, Founder & CEO, PayMate
BUSINESS PLANS: Building a world-class global B2B payment and credit product for other geographies with UAE in CEMEA going live in January 2020 first.
TRAVEL PLANS: Road trip to Hampi from Mumbai in February.
FITNESS PLANS: Besides running, I would like to add strength training, yoga and meditation.
SOHRAB SITARAM, Co-Founder, Keventers & Fat Tiger
FITNESS PLANS: Rigorous alternate day work-outs, strength training and circuit along with playing golf twice a week.
BUSINESS PLANS: The business plan in Keventers is to ensure more presence and strengthen the brand image. Fat Tiger will establish its roots in over India with presence in north, west, east mid and south of India.
TRAVEL PLANS: Cover Cinque Terre and Antarctica
ANANYA BIRLA, Singer & Entrepreneur
FITNESS PLANS: Pilates, yoga, kickboxing or football with my girlfriends on the weekend.
TRAVEL PLANS: I’ll continue to visit as many of our branches across India and will be spending a bit more time in the US, to work on a few musical collaborations.
BUSINESS PLANS: 2019 has been fantastic for Svatantra. We’ve now served over a million customers and grown to 446 branches across India. We continue to make a positive impact on people’s lives in 2020
SHAILENDRA SINGH Founder, Sunburn
FITNESS PLANS: I am captaining the Indian Team for 2020 Over 50s World Cup in South Africa in March. I’m still a fast bowler at this age and this will keep me motivated to stay in top shape.
BUSINESS PLANS: Films, books, talks, tours, campaigns – it’s all happening.
TRAVEL PLANS: My team and I are planning a road trip from east to west, covering 8,500 km.
YOGESH KABRA, Founder & CEO, XYXX Apparels
FITNESS PLANS: Focus on flexibility over just strength and endurance training.
BUSINESS PLANS: Scaling the company is a definitive goal. We want to 3X both our distribution reach as well as our catalog offering.
TRAVEL PLANS: Getting away for a couple of days every quarter. A ski holiday in Gulmarg is next on my list.
ANUJ SOHUM KHANNA, Founder & CEO, Affle India
FITNESS PLANS: Two meals a day, playing cricket and hockey with children and trekking on spiritual yatras twice a year.
BUSINESS PLANS: Strategic focus on organic and inorganic growth of the consumer intelligence platform across emerging markets with anchoring focus on India and South East Asia.
TRAVEL PLANS: 266 working days and tentative travel plans: 100 days in India, 100 days in SEA, 15 days in the US, 15 days in EU, 15 days in LATAM, 15 days in MEA, 6 days in Japan and Korea
AKSHITA GANDHI, Global Artist and Philanthropist
FITNESS PLANS: Swimming every day, working out thrice a week, sleeping early and eating right.
BUSINESS PLANS: I will be showing in New York, London and Miami. I’m also working on ‘coming back home’ and doing a small stint in Bombay.
TRAVEL PLANS: New York, Miami and London for work. Switzerland for Art Basel and rejuvenation and my family invariably ends up in Singapore several times too! I’m also planning a diving trip
JAYANT SINGH, Managing Partner, Treehouse Hotels and Resorts
BUSINESS PLANS: Organic growth with a new focus on South and Central India. Renewed focus on human resource training. Rolling out of Digital Command Center and movement away from static PMS to dynamic PMS.
TRAVEL PLANS: On the road for more than 200 days a year, my concern is not a travel plan but a homestay plan.
FITNESS PLANS: Lose as many inches on my waist as I gain hotels under management.
SANJAY CHOUDHARY, Founder & CEO, Incuspaze
FITNESS PLANS: Achieve a BMI of 24 by June 2020.
BUSINESS PLANS: Achieve 1.5 million square feet, expand in 18 cities and two more countries.
TRAVEL PLANS: Reduce it by at least 25 per cent.
AMBUD SHARMA, Founder, Escaro Royale
FITNESS PLANS: Follow a blend of Keto nutrition with intermittent fasting and F3- NavySeal inspired work-outs to reach single per cent body fat.
BUSINESS PLANS: Achieve $3 million revenue with about $15 million valuations. We plan to open our second experience centre in Mumbai.
TRAVEL PLAN: Europe in the first quarter of 2020, followed by Australia and Dubai.
SUPRIYA PAUL, Co-founder, Josh Talks
FITNESS PLANS: Focus on strength training. I started doing pilates earlier this year and I hope to continue the same.
BUSINESS PLANS: Scale revenue from customers and get 10,00,000 new paying customers.
TRAVEL PLANS: Anywhere in the Northeastern part of India yet and going on a beach holiday!
VIRAJ PATEL, Founder, DotShot and Director, K Patel Phytochemicals
FITNESS PLANS: Reduce weight and participate in marathon runs while resume playing badminton and cricket.
TRAVEL PLANS: Travel with my two-year-old son to Switzerland and the USA.
BUSINESS PLANS: Expand to other counties and cities in India.
