5 Couplepreneurs Share Their Business, Love & Success Mantra

Malini Agarwal - Founder and Creative Director MissMalini Entertainment and Nowshad Rizwanullah - Co-Founder and CEO MissMalini Entertainment

Life Partners Turn Business Partners:

Nowshad met Malini in 2017 at an event as part of her Friday Club social group. A year later he was accepted to Harvard Business School and they decided to fight all the odds and make this a long-distance relationship work.

After two challenging years, he shifted back to Mumbai. MissMalini.com had been operational for about a year as Malini’s hobby blog.

"Nowshad had a day job working in finance but would spend his nights helping me and their third co-founder Mike spin up business plans until we raised some angel funding. In February 2012 they got married and received their first funding in March. Ever since they have been building their lives and MissMalini Entertainment happily together ever since," said Malini Agarwal, Founder and Creative Director MissMalini Entertainment.

Pros and Cons of Working Together

Pros: Talking about the pros, Agarwal said, "I love that we are on the same page with our goals and building a business together. So we understand each other's work stress and get to do interesting things with each other on the same schedule. Whether it's work on building an app or going on a holiday!"

Cons: When you are working together, one often ends up taking office arguments home or vice versa. "Not being able to switch off from the office even when you're home. But I think we're doing ok in that department, also because we love what we do," she said.

Growing in Marriage & Work:

All jobs can be stressful and stress makes relationships shrink, not grow. You cannot make this work if you are both putting in 100-hour weeks with no time for each other and yourselves.

"Make it a point to have fun together. Stay close to your family and friends. Spend time on yourself to recharge your batteries. Make sure you spend some time apart because absence makes the heart grow fonder. Most importantly, listen to each other, be kind, and be empathetic. If your relationship is truly built on love, trust and respect, then there’s no limit to what you can conquer together," she said.

Agarwal also points out how couples make a really big deal out of it sometimes when it's quite nice to be on the same team and striving for the same goals.

Advice to Couples:

First and foremost, before getting into a co-working situation with your partner or spouse make sure that your roles are well defined.

"Respect each other’s skills and that you check your ego at the door. This flows into the second most important piece of advice, set and know your boundaries. This not only means knowing when to switch-off at home after a long day at work but also knowing how to differentiate between your personal and professional domains," she shares.