5 Audiobook for Women Entrepreneurs to Ace the Game and Get Empowered

March 6, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every day, we see more and more powerful women making it to the top. With International Women's Day just around the corner, it's time to celebrate them and their achievements.

Women have risen in every field whether it is politics, entertainment, sports or business. As an entrepreneur, personal development has to be a priority as it is the game-changer. And reading is an essential part to broaden one’s horizon. With our busy schedules, we often miss the personal development bit.

However, audiobooks come to the rescue which can help you learn through listening.

Entrepreneur India brings to you top picks for audiobooks, from Audible that are perfect to listen to while working, driving, walking, cooking or making your next big presentation. So, listen while you make other big plans and change the course of your life and work.