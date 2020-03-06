#5 Audiobook for Women Entrepreneurs to Ace the Game and Get Empowered
Every day, we see more and more powerful women making it to the top. With International Women's Day just around the corner, it's time to celebrate them and their achievements.
Women have risen in every field whether it is politics, entertainment, sports or business. As an entrepreneur, personal development has to be a priority as it is the game-changer. And reading is an essential part to broaden one’s horizon. With our busy schedules, we often miss the personal development bit.
However, audiobooks come to the rescue which can help you learn through listening.
Entrepreneur India brings to you top picks for audiobooks, from Audible that are perfect to listen to while working, driving, walking, cooking or making your next big presentation. So, listen while you make other big plans and change the course of your life and work.
30 Women in Power
(Written by Naina Lal Kidwai; Narrated by Smita Singh)
How about a book that brings together inimitable voices of Indian women who have been pioneers and led large organizations across banking, law, media, advertising, government services, health care, consulting, the fast-moving consumer goods sector and the not-for-profit space?
30 Women in Power is a close and personal narrative that brings stories of India's great women achievers. Get to know about their principles, inspirations, values, and interests outside the office that kept them at the top of their game.
Key learning: Coming from all walks of life, these empowered women discuss their many successes and their dreams for the future. This allows women to connect deeply with these stories, and relate their journeys and struggles.
Leapfrog: The New Revolution for Women Entrepreneurs
(Written & Narrated by Nathalie Molina Niño, Adenrele Ojo)
An unapologetic collection that brings together 50 proven hacks to leapfrog over obstacles and succeed in business. A book you can't miss.
Leapfrog is the decades-overdue start-up bible for women. It's your guide book that shows you the uncompromised path to make it big.
Key learnings: Women can learn the best secrets to success in the form of 50 ‘leapfrogs’. Get introduced to clever loopholes, shortcuts to outsmart or straight up annihilate the seemingly intractable hurdles facing entrepreneurs who don't have money or come from an established family business, cultural capital, or connections.
Power Up: How Smart Women Win the Economy
(Written by: Magdalena Yesil, Foreword: Marc Benioff; Narrated by: Magdalena Yesil)
Pioneering Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor Magdalena Yesil needs no introduction. But her journey before she made it to the top is something you just can't miss. She came to the US in 1976 with two suitcases and $43, unaware of the challenges she would face as a woman and an immigrant in Silicon Valley.
Know about her making and how she became the first investor and a founding board member of Salesforce, now a multibillion-dollar company that ushered in the era of cloud-based computing.
Key Learning: Yesil inspires you to look beyond the alarming gender statistics of the workplace. When entering any field, all you need to be is confident and be ready to deal with the challenges. It inspires women to break glass ceilings and rise to the top in business and beyond.
Let's Talk Money
(Written & Narrated by Monika Halan)
Looking a look at the feet-on-the-ground system to build financial security? India's favorite financial planner, Monika Halan presents the same.
Let us tell you, this ain't your get-rich-quick guide, but instead, it's an audiobook that will help you build a smart system to live your dream life. It tells you to invest smartly rather than stay worried about the right investment or perfect insurance.
Key Learning: Women entrepreneurs can take away key pieces of advice in terms of long-term and short-term financial planning, whether it’s for their personal or professional life.
Work It Out: The New Rules for Women to Get Ahead at Work
(Written & Narrated by Mel Robbins)
International best-selling phenomenon Mel Robbins has inspired millions to change their lives. Next, she is here to transform you, get ahead, get paid and change your work life.
Known for being 2018’s most-booked female speaker in the world, Mel Robbins answers each and everything with research-based strategies that can be put into play immediately.
Key Learning: The narrative makes you feel connected. Get ready to laugh, learn and be inspired to get ahead at work—while making the best of life.