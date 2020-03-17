Magically Millennials: They're Ages Ahead

When does the business plan of an enterprise really take shape? This panel decodes the question by discussing how companies marry innovation with growth.What moderator Rajesh Sharma, Director, Brand Capital, deduces from the interaction is, “Operating efficiency is the most important benchmark when you are starting a business. Alignment to capital markets also becomes important as you grow. Moving forward, more visibility to your venture and branding, along with technology, become crucial. If a company has to grow, acceptance by investors and innovation are extremely important.”

What Sai Srinivas Kiran G, Co-Founder &CEO, Mobile Premier League,considers his significant achievement at MPL so far is to ensure to onboard people who are better operators and rely on them to build the business.“I had limited myself and my co-founders to do what we are good at – building products. We stuck to what our core strength is,” he says.

Shobhit Bhatnagar, CEO & Co-Founder, Gradeup, believes that target metrics of any business is important to take a company to the next level.He mentions, “Transparency is important both with your consumer and your investor. Be very clear while pitching and have initial interactions of why you want that investor to come on board whist constantly communicating with them. If that purpose and direction is clear, you win a lot of support.”

Scaling a company is all about a game of numbers for VasanthKamath, Co-Founder & CEO, Smallcase. “In the financial services space, people are easily aware if you are building something differentiated because you have to involve the entire ecosystem. And when you bring this ecosystem on a community with other industry participants, that serves as validation enough for investors to understand the differentiated product and the scope for it to grow faster than expected,” he explains.

Hiring talent, for Kiran, has been the biggest challenge, and more so after getting them on board as he believes that managing their ambitions is even a greater challenge.

Neerav Jain, Founder, CityFurnish, likes to stickto the right metrics as he believes that helpsone scale the right way. Communication, according to him, becomes a challenge as a company grows. “The mission and clarity somehow get lost in communication. Defining the culture at the beginning would define the way you grow forward. Serving customer delight will automatically serve your investors too,” he elaborates.

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Co-founder & CEO, Pratilipi, has a different approach.He feels that managing one’s psychology along with that of shareholders including partners and investors is of utmost importance. Aditya Goel, Founder & CEO, QuirkyByte Media, feels investments are overrated. “Generalizing every start-up is wrong. Often, investors are not aligned with the goal of founders. As entrepreneurs, our assets go beyond the balance sheet,” he declares.