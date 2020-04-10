Give Those in Your Life With April Birthdays These Stunning, Deliverable Gifts

We all need something to smile about on our birthdays, even while social distancing.

April 10, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It’s an unusual time to be celebrating an April birthday. Ringing in your big day with friends and family over a Zoom videoconference will never feel quite right. And while social distancing means the Aries in your life may not be throwing the party you were expecting, it’s not an excuse for you to skip out on your loved one’s birthday.

In fact, if there ever was a time to really celebrate your friends and family members, we’d say this year is it. Sending a thoughtful, heartfelt present is a reminder that even though you can’t be near your loved ones physically, you’re still supporting and celebrating them from afar. Sound a bit pie-in-the-sky? Perhaps. But will your friends still gush over getting a special delivery on their birthday? Definitely.

To help get your shopping search started, we’ve rounded up seven deliverable tokens of appreciations, ahead.

Bright Cellars Wine Subscription - $60

Image credit: Bright Cellars

You might not be able to toast to your friend's birthday in person, but at least they can enjoy a quality glass of vino over FaceTime when you do it virtually. Bright Cellars offers a monthly wine box that matches varieties that best suit each member’s taste buds. Better yet, all of the wines featured come from unique, small vineyards from all over the world that are true hidden gems.

Bright Cellars Wine Subscription $60, available at brightcellars.com

Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet - $50

Image credit: Food52

A bouquet of flowers is nice, but for the charcuterie-lovers in your life, a bouquet of artisanal salami is better. This fun assortment of cured sausages, which is wrapped up and delivered straight to the doorstep of your choosing, is sure to win the hearts (and stomachs) of your friends this birthday season.

Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet $50, available at food52.com

Grafomap Custom Map - $49

Image credit: Grafomap

Commemorate a place that’s close to your loved one’s heart, be it their childhood home, favorite city, a memorable vacation spot or the exact coordinates of where you both met, with a custom Grafomap print. This minimalist map allows you to to zoom in or out on a desired location and style the print however you like.

Grafomap Custom Map $49, available at grafomap.com

Philodendron Green Plat - $35

Image credit: The Sill

Help turn your friend’s home into an oasis with the help of this vibrant potted plant from The Sill. Not only does it grow quickly, but it’s also relatively low-maintenance, so even the least skilled gardeners in your friend group can enjoy a fresh accent in their living space.

Philodendron Green Plat $35, available at thesill.com

Milk Bar Cake for Life - $85

Image credit: Milk Bar

What’s a birthday without some cake? Milk Bar, the purveyor of sweet treats that has amassed a cult-like following and a Chef’s Table feature to boot, delivers all of its signature creations, including its famous vanilla birthday cake. The Milk Bar Cake for Life package pairs its six-inch cake with a cookbook full of delicious recipes so your loved ones can have their cake and eat it too for months to come.

Milk Bar Cake for Life $85, available at milkbarstore.com

Dreamland Carry-All Slouch Tote - $78

Image credit: Minted

Ideal for the jetsetter who can’t wait to get back on the road, the Dreamland Carry-All Tote is spacious enough to carry a weekend’s worth of travel essentials in one bag. Additionally, the fabric is designed and created by local independent artists and can be customized for free for a unique finish.

Dreamland Carry-All Slouch Tote $78, available at minted.com

New York Times Custom Front Page Reprint - $60

Image credit: UncommonGoods

History buffs are sure to obsess over a birthday rendition of the New York Times cover, commemorating not only their special day but a day marked in history by its current events. Shoppers can choose from over 57,000 pages from the Times’s archives to commemorate their friends and family’s birthday.

New York Times Custom Front Page Reprint $60, available at uncommongoods.com