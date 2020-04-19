Looking for Retail Therapy? Shop These 10 Sales Happening Right Now.

April 19, 2020 5 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Given the fact that we’ve all been advised to stay home and our main source of entertainment comes in the form of our laptops, it’s no surprise that many of us are turning to retail therapy in these moments of self-isolation.

While normally this would be an expensive pick-me-up, many retailers are hosting some pretty major spring sales at the moment on items we would have been investing in anyways, including outdoor furniture, fresh spring linens, and new wardrobe essentials. Many retailers are even donating a portion of proceeds to help first responders and those affected most by COVOID-19. Consider these deals a silver lining to social distancing.

From hundreds of dollars off designer handbags to deep markdowns on Bluetooth speakers, ahead we’ve rounded up 10 of the best discounts we’ve found on the web today.

Boll & Branch

Image credit: Boll & Branch

As you begin to spring clean your home, consider opting for some new Boll & Branch sheets. These Oeko-Tex certified linens (it’s a designation even higher than organic) are durable, cozy and last for years on end. Plus right now shoppers can take 10% off their order with the code GOODNESS at checkout. As a bonus, 10% of the proceeds of your order will go directly to helping COVOID-19 medical responders.

COACH

Image credit: COACH

A variety of Coach’s signature handbags and footwear are now hundreds of dollars off. Among some of the steepest discounts shoppers can enjoy include its Dreamer 36 Bag which is over $300 off its original price tag, its Crosby Turnlock Driver shoe which is currently on sale for just $97, and its Odetta Wedge Sandal that’s now on sale for $87. Of course, this is just the start of the savings. Shoppers can see the full range of discounts here.

Cole Haan

Image credit: Cole Haan

Cole Haan is running two stellar sales simultaneously. Shoppers can enjoy a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on both men’s and women’s sale styles, as well as enjoy 30% off their purchases sitewide. Considering how many seasonal wardrobing essentials (like breathable espadrilles, everyday sneakers, and sunglasses) are up for grabs, it’s proof that two sales are definitely better than one.

Clever Training

Image credit: Clever Training

If fitness is your top priority during social isolation, now is a great time to stock up on fitness essentials including running sneakers, indoor training equipment, fitness trackers and smartwatches, swimming gear, and apparel thanks to Clever Training’s spring sale. Currently, shoppers can take 20% off full-price items when they use the code SPRING20 at checkout.

Levi’s

Image credit: Levi's

Levi’s is marking down its entire site— by 40% off to be exact—for shoppers who use the code SILVER40 at checkout. That means that the brand’s eponymous denim including jeans, shorts, and outerwear styles, are all now a fraction of their original prices.

Nike

Image credit: Nike

Another sports retailer offering steep discounts is Nike. Thousands of footwear and apparel designs are currently on sale — many upwards of 40% off their retail prices. Some of the pieces we’ve been eyeing up include Nike’s Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Sneakers (currently on sale for $89), its women’s Nike Pro Crop Workout Leggings (now $35), and its innovative Tech Fleece performance sweater (now $68).

Nordstrom Rack

Image credit: Nordstrom Rack

A variety of wellness goods, including skincare products, fitness trackers, wireless headphones, and water bottles, are now upwards of 70% off. For deal-hunters, this includes designer and premium-grade brands, such as Fitbit and Kiehl’s.

SkinStore

Image credit: SkinStore

For those looking to revamp their beauty cabinet, SkinStore is hosting its Friends and Family event, which includes a 25% off discount for shoppers who use the code FRIENDS at checkout. Additionally, those who spend over $150 will also receive a free SkinMedica product, too. The discount extends to a whole host of popular skincare labels including SkinCeuticals, Elta MD, and Dermalogica.

Sur La Table

Image credit: Sur La Table

Sur La Table’s top selling pan of all time, its Staub 4-Quart Cocotte, is now 75% off. This dutch oven can help at-home chefs perfect roasts, stews, soups, and casseroles and is built to last for years to come. Plus, it has a perfect five-star rating from hundreds of customers. Did we mention it’s also over $300 off its typical price tag? In addition to the Staub design, there’s a whole host of pots and pans that are discounted on the site right now (all of which you can check out here).

Wayfair

Image credit: Wayfair

Just in time for the warmer season, Wayfair is hosting a massive outdoor sale where furniture, decor, grills, storage units, hot tubs, fire pits, and games are all discounted upwards of 65% off their retail prices. And in true Wayfair fashion, that’s not the only sale happening right now. Shoppers can also stock up on spring cleaning goods, indoor home decor and home renovation essentials for a fraction of the cost, too.