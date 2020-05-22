10 Tools to Streamline and Grow Your Business, All on Sale for Memorial Day
SlideHeap Slide Templates: Professional Plan
From marketing materials to presentation slides, great design goes a long way in growing your business. But designers can be expensive. With SlideHeap, you get more than 600 premium, fully-customizable infographics that are specially designed for 25 niche markets. It's everything you need to create compelling presentations, webpages, and more.
Get SlideHeap Slide Templates: Professional Plan for $24 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20
Boolba CRM System Standard Plan
Any good business needs great organization. Boolba is the beginner-friendly customer relationship manager (CRM) that makes managing your leads, sales, marketing, clients, and documents in a single platform easier than ever. Boolba will increase employee productivity and performance and streamline operations so you can focus on the big picture.
Get Boolba CRM System Standard Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $32 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20
Focuster Productivity App
One of the toughest challenges for any startup is simply staying productive. Wasted hours translate into about $1,800/month in lost revenue per person. Focuster helps you prioritize tasks, auto-schedule your day, and utilizes smart reminders to keep you on task and focused all day.
Get Focuster Productivity App: Lifetime Subscription for $48 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20
Klokki: Automatic Time Tracking Tool for Mac
Speaking of wasted time, another enemy of business is simply taking too long with certain tasks. Klokki is a simple tool that tracks how long it takes you to do any specific task. That way, you can learn how long tasks should take and make strides to stick to that timeline.
Get Klokki: Automatic Time Tracking Tool for Mac for $12 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20
Weblium Landing Page Pro
Every business these days needs a great web presence, but you don't need to hire a web designer to get one. Weblium was named a #2 Product of the Week on Product Hunt because it makes website creation a breeze. Its AI-powered builder, advanced SEO settings, and cross-platform compatibility make it an outstanding option for entrepreneurs who want to build a site without coding.
Get Weblium Landing Page Pro: Lifetime Subscription for $40 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20
LingvaNex Translator
The world is flat these days. International business is more prominent than ever, especially for small companies. If you're dealing with documents, webpages, and communications in multiple languages, LingvaNex Translator will be your one source of truth.
Get LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription for $64 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20
Task Pigeon Business Plan
Get your team on-task and working like a finely-tuned machine with Task Pigeon. This simple task management tool makes it easy to create, assign, and manage tasks and projects across your organization. This offer is good for 20 users, unlimited tasks, unlimited categories and projects, and a centralized dashboard for your team.
Get Task Pigeon Business Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $80 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20
Pinstriped Meeting Tool Premium Plan
Scheduling and running productive meetings was a struggle even before much of the country turned to remote work. Pinstriped is designed to make meetings more effective than ever. Every Pinstriped meeting is made to be structured, on-task, and action-oriented, with a wealth of tools to help participants collaborate more effectively than ever.
Get Pinstriped Meeting Tool Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $24 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20
Invoice Crowd: Estimation and Accounting System
For entrepreneurs, especially new ones, getting paid is a significant challenge. Invoice Crowd is designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses get paid faster and win more business. With tools to create compelling proposals, easily-understood invoices, and automated, secure, fast payment methods, Invoice Crowd makes managing your business finances easier.
Get Invoice Crowd: Estimation and Accounting System for $40 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20
Goals by KeepSolid Business Plan
From the makers of one of the top VPN's on the market comes Goals, a secure project management tool designed to streamline your team's work. This versatile tool includes mind maps, collaboration tools, task management, roadmaps, progress tracking, and more to help everyone stay aligned.
Get Goals by KeepSolid Business Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $40 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20