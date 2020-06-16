5 Power Couples on Being Stronger Together

SOUMYA RAJAN, FOUNDER & CEO, WATERFIELD ADVISORS & MUKUND RAJAN, CHAIRMAN, ECUBE INVESTMENT ADVISORS

Mukund and Sou­mya Rajan first met in 1992 while studying at Ox­ford. Both of them decided that after completing their degrees, they would return to India. What followed was a 17-year bank­ing career for Soumya at ANZ Grindlays and Standard Char­tered Bank. Her last stint was as Managing Director and Head Private Bank, India at Standard Chartered during 2008-10. Talk­ing about her entrepreneurial journey, Soumya says, “I turned 40 in 2010 and realized that I wanted to do something more.” Looking at a broken wealth man­agement model, she founded Waterfield Advisors, a multi-family office and advisory firm.

After his doctoral dissertation published by Oxford University Press in 1996, Dr Rajan began his career with the Tata Group where he spent 23 years in a number of senior executive positions. In 2019, he launched ECube Investment Advisors, with a focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues in India.

BEAUTY OF DIFFERENCE

When asked why they never thought of starting something together, Mukund laughs saying, “An insightful person in business once told me that people should not worry about the same prob­lem. So I think its better that we craft our own thoughts to bounce ideas off and talk over problems. Had both of us been in the same business, we would worry about the same issues and take the same problems back home.” One area of col­laboration where both share the same cause is the Rajan Family Charitable Foundation founded in 2015, through which both of them give back to society. The foundation currently works in the areas of homelessness, education and healthcare.

Since Saumya started her entrepreneurial journey earlier, her learnings came in handy for Mukundwhile for Soumya, it was helpful to have a partner who believed in her dreams and let her pursue it. She says, “It’s im­portant as women to have sup­portive husbands and families that enable you to pursue your dreams.” Watching her handle tough situations has been inspirational for Mukund. When asked about how he would like to see Soumya achieve more in the future, Dr Rajan says, “When you’ve established a power­ful business model and the proposition in domestic market, you need to take that next leap to think about other markets globally that you can address. There is an equal opportunity for her in the global markets.” In fact, Soumya would soon be es­tablishing offices in the United States, Singapore and United Kingdom.

When not crunching num­bers, both of them are movie buffs who also prefer sharing their music playlists on iphones. Music was actually the one commonality over which they connected. Soumya’s mother is a music teacher and while at Ox­ford, she realized Mukund was the only one who understood music. Besides movies and mu­sic, both of them enjoy a game of badminton that continues even as they would celebrate 25 years of partnership this year.