10 Tools to Help Entrepreneurs Streamline Their Businesses

August 21, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Invoice Crowd Estimating and Accounting System

Every entrepreneur has a unique set of skills that are a great asset for their business. But expertise and knowledge can only get you so far. Sometimes, you need help from technology. We've rounded up 10 top-rated tools to help streamline your business operations.

Invoice Crowd is a web-based, electronic invoicing program designed to help small- and medium-size businesses manage invoices and finances better than ever. You can create compelling proposals, optimized invoices, and process secure payments automatically. It's earned a 5/5 rating on Product Hunt and a "Great" rating on Trustpilot.

Get Invoice Crowd: Estimation and Accounting System for $48.99 (Orig. $1,440).

VidToon Animated Video Maker: Lifetime Subscription

Video marketing is in greater demand than ever. You don't have to set up a full production set to improve your video marketing, however. VidToon is a simplified animation tool that lets you make beautiful, fun animated videos in just minutes.

Get VidToon Animated Video Maker for $49 (Orig. $4,020).

DottedSign Pro e-Sign Platform: 3-Yr Subscription

DottedSign lets you get legally-binding e-signatures quickly and securely, eliminating much of the hassle of printed copies and faxed paper. DottedSign makes it easy to complete NDAs, sales contract, lease agreements, W-9 forms, and whatever else you need. That's why it's trusted by companies like Capterra, Product Hunt, and G2.

Get DottedSign Pro e-Sign Platform for $59.99 (Orig. $359).

Taskolly Project Manager: Lifetime Subscription

Taskolly makes managing projects and tasks easier than ever. You can plan projects of any scope with a host of visually appealing, easily-accessible collaboration tools. Taskolly lets you plan and structure projects, track their progress, and much more with your whole team.

Get Taskolly Project Manager for $39 (Orig. $395).

Sparkle Pro Website Builder: Lifetime License

You don't need to hire a web designer to build your website. Sparkle Pro makes it easy for anyone to create visually stunning, SEO-optimized, high-performing sites with its intuitive builder. That's why it's earned a 4.8/5 rating from G2.

Get Sparkle Pro Website Builder for $49.99 (Orig. $119).

StartHost Web Hosting: Lifetime Subscription

Getting your website live is one thing, hosting it is another costly one entirely. StartHost offers unlimited SSD hosting on Linux, Windows, or WordPress for an unbeatable price. You'll even get free SSL certificates to make your site more secure and trustworthy.

Get StartHost Web Hosting for $29.99 (Orig. $149).

Craftsman Creative: 2-Yr Subscription

Sometimes you need a fresh set of eyes on your business. Craftsman Creative gives you access to classes on mindset shifting and creative skills development to help lead your business with renewed vigor.

Get Craftsman Creative for $99 (Orig. $2,376).

Feedbackly All-in-One Feedback Tool: Single Package

Businesses need customer feedback to grow. Getting it is easy with Feedbackly. This all-in-one feedback tool lets you leverage surveys, reviews, and more tools to generate leads, improve your products, and get social proof for your business. All of that feedback will convert into growth.

Get Feedbackly All-in-One Feedback Tool for $99 (Orig. $1,200).

Averox Business Management Solutions: Lifetime Subscription

If your business has a lot of problems that need solving, check out Averox Business Management Solutions. This comprehensive suite gives you a ton of integrated applications to help your business grow, including CRM, bookkeeping and accounting software, e-signing software, contact management, document sharing, and much more. It's one provider for a huge array of business solutions.

Get Averox Business Management Solutions for $79 (Orig. $4,740).

Zuitte 50+ Tools for Entrepreneurs: Lifetime Subscription

Zuitte is another top tool suite for , providing more than 50 powerful tools to power your business. Whether you want to do SEO analysis, automate your social media marketing, build Messenger Bots to grow your campaigns, or practically anything else, Zuitte has your back. What once took multiple different and subscriptions is now ironed out into one single suite.

Get Zuitte 50+ Tools for Entrepreneurs for $199 (Orig. $9.480).