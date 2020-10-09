5 Books That India's Top Tech Entrepreneurs Recommend Reading
Every year young energetic folks take up this lucrative career. Although we agree that the entrepreneurs are born with talent but still just like polishing is necessary to bring out the best of them. But, with little or no formal training in this discipline most of these youngsters succumb to their early failures and end up getting frustrated and later giving up on their dreams. Entrepreneurship is an off-beat profession in India, but the alarming point to this is that most people are confused what it is or how to become one. Sometimes, they don’t really know from where they can get proper guidance for their ideas and further implementations.
In this case, if we talk especially of the Indian market scenario, an entrepreneur needs insights and niche knowledge to succeed indigenously. Books are always considered to be a constant companion for everyone. While there are heaps of curated list of inspiring books for Indian entrepreneurs, we have got you the ones penned down by and about Indian entrepreneurs.
Good To Great by Jim Collins
Good to Great by Jim Collins is a book that Capillary’s Co-Founder & CEO, Aneesh Reddy recommends for mature startups.
This book on management presents examples and data from different companies, both great and not so great. It talks about the strategies important for the long run, and emphasises that great businesses are neither built overnight nor by sheer luck. Good to Great is relevant for businesses across sectors, as well as for managers leading teams and departments within an organisation.
The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon by Brad Stone
The book is all about what went into building the global technology company, Amazon. It tells Jeff Bezos’ journey into understanding and creating market demand, along with the mind process and ground work that went behind creating innovations. In an interview, Delhivery’s Co-Founder & CEO, Sahil Barua calls the book “A phenomenal insight into the making of what I think is the greatest business on the planet.”
Dream With Your Eyes Open by Ronnie Screwvala
This book has been written by an entrepreneur for the entrepreneurs. Ronnie Screwvala offers insights into the entrepreneurial world and the journey one has to go through from over two decades of his experience. Recommended by Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal, you know this is one recommendation you don’t want to miss out on.
The High Performance Entrepreneur by Subroto Bagchi
One of the biggest challenges a Founder faces is to stay motivated even in the time of crisis. The book ‘High Performance Entrepreneur’ is about how to start up and manage your own business.
It is a must read for the first time entrepreneurs, particularly for those who want to start up after years of job experience. Subroto Bagchi, co-founder and chief operating officer of MindTree Consulting shares anecdotes from his own life and journey as an entrepreneur for the readers to relate and understand.