Beats by Dre, Smartwatches, and 18 More Cyber Monday Deals You Shouldn't Pass On

November 30, 2020 7 min read

GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight

Image credit: Go-Tough

is here and that means incredible savings! Whether you're looking to upgrade your or pick up a cool new gadget, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals available today.

A power bank made for those who love the outdoors, this ultra-durable charger will ensure you never run out of battery. The waterproof power bank holds 5,000mAh of battery power, enough to charge your phone multiple times. Plus, it has an LED flashlight in case of emergencies.

Get the GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight for $32 (Reg. $49) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Image credit: Apple

These Amazon's Choice feature an Apple W1 Chip that delivers up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. With customized cushion ear cups and superior sound, they'll comfortably stream your music all day. Plus, on-ear controls let you take calls and adjust volume through voice activation.

Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones price dropped at $159.99 (Reg. $199).

BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch

Image credit: Elevation Lab

Charge your iPhone or Apple Watch on the go with this slim charger. This super portable device packs 8,000mAh of power, enough to charge both your iPhone or Apple Watch multiple times over. No more running out of power.

Get the BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch for $64 (Reg. $99) with promo code CMSAVE20.

TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant

Image credit: Mobvoi

Get a sports smartwatch for less than $70! TicWatch is compatible with Google's WearOS, giving you the entirety of the Google app ecosystem right on your wrist. You can use Google Assistant to take calls and send texts, and pair it with Google Fit to track all of your fitness goals.

Get the TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant for $64 (Reg. $99) with promo code CMSAVE20.

GolfPad TAGS™ GPS Rangefinder

Image credit: Golf Pad

This rangefinder is like having a PGA Tour caddy with you at all times. It uses a built-in GPS to analyze the hole you're on to help you find the distance to the pin and choose the right club. Before you know it, you may just shave a few strokes off your game.

Get the GolfPad TAGS™ GPS Rangefinder for $72 (Reg. $99) with promo code CMSAVE20.

ANTOP AT-400B Flat-Panel Antenna

Image credit: ANTOP

Ready to cut the cord? You don't have to say goodbye to all of your channels. This high-range antenna helps you get all of your local channels, as well as national networks without having to pay a dime.

Get the ANTOP AT-400B Flat-Panel Antenna for $64 (Reg. $109) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Image credit: Audio Technica

Get a great pair of workout-friendly for just $24. These in-ear headphones offer outstanding through 9mm drivers and stay securely in your ears thanks to a customizable fit. They also have in-line mic and controls so you can answer calls, adjust the volume, and change the track.

Get the Audio-Technica Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones price dropped at $29.99 (Reg. $39).

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Image credit: PhiGolf

Work on your golf game indoors all through the winter! PhiGolf lets you simulate playing the world's most famous courses from the comfort of your living room. Just hook it up with the companion app and included swing stick and you're good to go.

Get the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $190 (Reg. $249) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Sirena® Prestige Espresso Machine

Image credit: Sirena

If you love espresso, you'll love having a barista-grade machine at home. This coffee maker uses 15-bar pressure to brew incredible espresso in as little as 90 seconds. Plus, it has a twin brewing system and advanced built-in frother so you can get more creative.

Get the Sirena® Prestige Espresso Machine for $231.20 (Reg. $289) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Aduro Sport Elite Recovery Massage Gun

Image credit: Aduro

Recover faster after a tough workout with this massage gun! The Aduro Sport Elite comes with four attachment heads and supports six intensity levels to provide a custom massage. No matter what hurts, this massage gun will work out the knots.

Get the Aduro Sport Elite Recovery Massage Gun for $64 (Reg. $199) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Image credit: Human Headphones

These are the first truly designed for any situation. The Human Headphones feature a three-in-one design that allows them to switch between over-ear, earbuds, and Bluetooth speaker. With intuitive touch controls and a digital assistant, they'll help you stay connected throughout your day.

Get the Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $215.20 (Reg. $269) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Bracketron Roadtripper: Magnetic Travel Mount for Smartphones & Tablets

Image credit: Bracketron

Securely mount your smartphone, tablet, or other devices while in transit with the Bracketron Roadtripper. This magnetic mount works with most air vents, tray tables, and more for easy access to your phone. It's the perfect way to view your device without needing to hold it.

Get the Bracketron Roadtripper: Magnetic Travel Mount for Smartphones & Tablets for $32 (Reg. $49) with promo code CMSAVE20.

iKlips II Lightning iOS Flash Drive

Image credit: Adam Elements

Juggling files between devices? The iKlips is the ultimate flash drive for Apple users. With this smart storage solution, you can easily transfer files of all sizes between iOS, PC, and Mac, and even rapidly transfer 4K video.

Get the iKlips II Lightning iOS Flash Drive for $56 (Reg. $79) with promo code CMSAVE20.

MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal

Image credit: Moza

Get more out of your smartphone camera with this gimbal. The MOZA Mini-MI can stabilize your phone for awesome shots and it's engineered with wireless charging tech to keep your compatible phone powered up on the go. Plus, using the built-in buttons, you can focus, zoom, view photos, and more.

Get the MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal for $76 (Reg. $109) with promo code CMSAVE20.

X3 Hurricane Variable Speed Canless Air Duster

Image credit: X3 Hurricane VARIABLE SPEED 260+ MPH

Clean your devices and keyboard in an instant with this high-powered air duster. This eco-friendly, toxin-free cleaner is equal to 5,000 cans of the traditional duster.

Get the X3 Hurricane Variable Speed Canless Air Duster for $96 (Reg. $159) with promo code CMSAVE20.

ProBASE Gen2 USB-C 3.1 Laptop Stand

Image credit: Monitormate

Turn one USB-C port into an absolute powerhouse! The ProBASE Gen 2 is a USB-C stand that features three USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, allowing you to prop up your laptop while charging all of your devices. It also has a storage drawer for holding flash drives, memory cards, external hard drives, and more.

Get the ProBASE Gen2 USB-C 3.1 Laptop Stand for $115.99 (Reg. $189) with promo code CMSAVE20.

FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera

Image credit: FenSens

Who says you have to upgrade your car to get a backup camera? FenSens works on any car, just as long as you have a smartphone. This solar-powered camera streams a live view to your smartphone so you can back up safely.

Get the FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera for $136 (Reg. $249) with promo code CMSAVE20.

FITT360: Hands-Free Neckband Camera

Image credit: Linkflow

Meet one of the world's most innovative cameras. FITT360 is a hands-free neckband camera that captures 360º video as you go about your day. It comes with 64GB of built-in internal memory and automatically stitches and saves videos in a 360º format for playback later.

Get the FITT360: Hands-Free Neckband Camera for $367 (Reg. $599) with promo code CMSAVE20.

ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer + Phone Cradle

Image credit: ABXCore

The result of years of research and development, ABXCORE helps you get a comprehensive core workout at home. This device helps you isolate different muscle groups to tone and flatten your belly. With the phone cradle, you can access virtual workouts right in front of you to help you on your fitness journey.

Get the ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer + Phone Cradle for $117.60 (Reg. $199) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Loungie® Micro-Suede 5-Position Adjustable Modern Flip Chair

Image credit: Loungie

Kick back and relax in a lounger that won't break the bank. This adjustable lounger sets up in five different positions so you can get comfortable. Plus, it's lightweight so you can move it wherever you want with ease.

Get the Loungie® Micro-Suede 5-Position Adjustable Modern Flip Chair for $128 (Reg. $518) with promo code CMSAVE20.