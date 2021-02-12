  • 10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines
  • Dash & Lily
  • Bridgerton
  • The Big Day
  • Feel Good
  • Valeria
  • Love Is Blind
  • My Holo Love
  • New Girl
  • Easy
  • Summertime
 Next SlideNext Slide
Entertainment

10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

We have got you covered this V-Day with a list of binge-worthy Netflix shows. Happy watching!
10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines
Image credit: Imdb.com
Features Editor
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With Valentine’s day around the corner, the air is filled with love around us. If you're in the mood for a romance-fueled television show to watch with your loved one, Netflix has got you covered. There's nothing better than a little love to keep a series interesting, exciting, and, yes, romantic. Whether you want to laugh, cry, or both, we've rounded up the best romantic shows that are streaming on Netflix right now.

Start Slideshow
10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

Dash & Lily

Dash & Lily
Image credit: Imdb.com

Based on the YA novel Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, this holiday rom-com stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis as the titular Dash and Lily, two strangers who meet through a notebook left on a bookstore shelf and the series of challenges that eventually bring them together.

Next Slide
10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

Bridgerton

Bridgerton
Image credit: Netflix

Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, Shonda Rhimes' first original series for Netflix takes place during England's early 1800s Regency period, following the love affairs of a diverse group of high-society members. Though you won't actually see her in the series, Julie Andrews will play a major part as the voice of Lady Whistledown, an anonymous gossip columnist.

Next Slide
10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

The Big Day

The Big Day
Image credit: Netflix
 The series, produced by Conde Nast India, spotlights modern Indian couples, and takes a deep dive into the multi-billion dollar Indian wedding industry, giving the audience the ability to be part of all the action during a time when most of us have barely left our houses, let alone attended any kind of social engagement. 
Next Slide
10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

Feel Good

Feel Good
Image credit: Imdb.com

Canadian comedian Mae Martin stars as herself in this rom-com series, following her life in London as she fights to overcome her addiction to narcotics and pursues a relationship with a woman who has never dated another woman before.

Next Slide
10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

Valeria

Valeria
Image credit: Imdb.com

Based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent, this Spanish drama tells the story of the titular Valeria, a writer who — experiencing both writer's block and tension with her husband — must turn to her three besties, Lola, Carmen, and Nerea, for support. Valeria's friends, on the other hand, are caught up in a world of love, drama, relationships, unfaithfulness, and more that will keep your eyes glued to the screen.

Next Slide
10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind
Image credit: Imdb.com

Undoubtedly one of the hottest shows of the year so far, the reality show Love Is Blind works to see if love is, in fact, blind. A group of singles are put into rooms to talk to potential love interests without ever seeing them. If a connection is made, they propose, and only then are they able to see each other. It's a wild ride, to say the least.

Next Slide
10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

My Holo Love

My Holo Love
Image credit: Imdb.com

This K-drama revolves around Han So-yeon, a reclusive woman with face blindness disorder whose life is changed by a prototype of Holo, a state-of-the-art AI hologram device that's modeled after its genius creator's assistant, Go Nan-do. However, she never expects that the result will be a complicated love triangle between herself, the hologram, and the man who inspired it.

Next Slide
10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

New Girl

New Girl
Image credit: Imdb.com

Sure, this Fox sitcom was about a quirky (or, rather, "adorkable") woman who moves into a loft with three dudes and the hijinks that ensue. But it was also one of television's best slow-burn romances, as type-A Jess (Zoey Deschanel) and underachiever Nick (Jake Johnson) fell in love over the course of many seasons. 

Next Slide
10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

Easy

Easy
Image credit: Imdb.com

Another contemporary Netflix romance, this anthology from director Joe Swanberg features three seasons of love stories between various people living in Chicago, running the full gamut of what it means to find love in this day and age. Each episode is a standalone episode, which means you can watch any without previous context, but a few characters are revisited at different points in their lives. Not all of the storylines are romantic — it's more of a musing on modern life in general — but it's a relatable look on what it means to date and live in the 21st century.

Next Slide
10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

Summertime

Summertime
Image credit: Rotten Tomatoes

There is nothing more universal than summer love as a teen, and this Italian drama follows Summer and Ale, two people from very different backgrounds (one a small town girl, the other a famous motorcycle racer) as they slowly fall in love over the course of a summer on the Adriatic coast, this romantic Italian series follows the love story that blossoms between a street-racing motorcyclist and a woman determined to leave her small town behind and see the world.

Next Article