10 Web Series You Should Watch this Valentines

Another contemporary Netflix romance, this anthology from director Joe Swanberg features three seasons of love stories between various people living in Chicago, running the full gamut of what it means to find love in this day and age. Each episode is a standalone episode, which means you can watch any without previous context, but a few characters are revisited at different points in their lives. Not all of the storylines are romantic — it's more of a musing on modern life in general — but it's a relatable look on what it means to date and live in the 21st century.