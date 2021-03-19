3 Husband-Wife Duos on Running a Successful Startup

RAKESH VERMA, Co-founder & CMD, MapmyIndia and RASHMI VERMA, Co-founder & Executive Director, MapmyIndia

Rakesh and Rashmi Verma had an arranged marriage when Rashmi was still in college. Talking about the life there, Rashmi says, “I was working with IBM and he was working with General Motors. But we both had this feeling to come back to India and wanted to work in IT.” When asked about this partnership to start a venture, Rakesh says, “Till the time we came back we were not business partners. She was doing her own work and I was doing my own work. It all started after we came back to India.” Initially, both of them started working on a software service platform. In 1992 they a partnership firm and in 1995 incorporated it as a company. For three they just did software services. Talking about the inception of MapMyIndia, Rakesh says, “We were doing quite well but it meant traveling around the world. That was a bit challenging. We realized we can’t travel like this as the children were small. We wanted to do something sitting from the office in Delhi.” During these three years, they met a company in Atlanta called MapInfo at one of the expos, which was into digital maps of the US. This was the moment the young fell in love with digital maps. “We didn’t realize what it will take to build digital maps of India, how long it will take but we wanted to work on that idea,” adds Rakesh. Technology in the mid-90s wasn’t what it looks like today. With passion, they built a small business and continued like this till 2004. In 2004, their son Rohan joined the business at the age of 19. At that time the Internet wave had begun and they made an entry with MapmyIndia.com. From 2006 onwards the company grew fast and they received three consecutive rounds of funds in 2006, 2007, and 2008.

Talking about the partnership which worked over the years, Rashmi says, “I have always been a technically oriented person, trying to solve problems, I like to be in the background being Research-oriented. I like creating and am involved in product development. He is people-oriented and enjoys dealing with the world. It complemented well as our areas were segregated.”

Today MapmyIndia is India’s leading digital mapping & location-based deep-tech company. The year 2020 saw it as the winner of the Government of India’s Aatma Nirbhar App Innovation Challenge. After providing platforms and solutions for Smart Cities, Digital Door Number Address Systems, Urban Planning, Urban Transportation & Mobility, Emergency Response, Road Safety, Smart Governance, Swacch Bharat, Grievance redressal, Traffic Management they recently announced a partnership with ISRO putting them in direct competition with Google Maps. Sharing the same, Rakesh says, “We want our country to know that there is an alternative. We provide a complete alternative to Google in India. We are ready to take up that challenge.” With INR 200 crore turnover, the company is well funded to take on future growth with 30-35% EBITDA margins from the last 7 years. With international aspirations, the company opened its office in the US six months back to support its customers for the rest of the world markets. At it might turn out slow and steady might win the race.