The Best Printers for MacBook Pro of 2021

With remote work becoming more and more common, some businesses are allowing employees to expense their own and other essentials required to carry out their daily duties. Whether or not that’s the case for you, when starting a new job, you might have to buy a printer either way. Chances are, you’ve also been supplied with a MacBook — maybe even a MacBook Pro.

At any rate, you’ll want the best printer for MacBook Pro in order to leverage its convenience features and unique capabilities so that you can spend less time troubleshooting your printer and more time working efficiently.

Among the most crucial functions of a printer for Apple devices is compatibility with AirPrint, a specialized that makes it easy to print from your MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch without having to download anything. Similar to AirDrop, any printer that has AirPrint can be easily discovered by your MacBook Pro for instant printing of documents, photos, and more.

To find the best printer for your MacBook Pro, we put all the top options to the test and jotted down our thoughts, making the decision that much simpler.

Best Printer Overall: HP OfficeJet Pro 8035e ($200), also at other retailers

Best Photo Printer: Epson Expression Photo HD XP15000 ($350), also at other retailers

Best Home Office Printer: Canon imageClass MF743Cdw ($479), also at other retailers

Best Sublimation Printer: Epson EcoTank ET-3760 ($375), also at other retailers

Best Laser Printer: HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dw ($299)

Best Budget Printer: Brother MFC-J491DW ($161)

Best Compact Printer: Canon Pixma TR150 ($199), also at other retailers

Best Printer Overall: HP OfficeJet Pro 8035e ($200)

Image credit: HP

The all-in-one HP OfficeJet Pro 8035e punches well above its weight, offering a premium printing experience at a thrifty price. Built for small businesses as well as home offices, it can print, scan, and copy wirelessly and is AirPrint-compatible. Instant Ink is always a major benefit of HP , too, since it lets you subscribe to recurring deliveries of what would otherwise be costly ink at a big discount. The OfficeJet 8035e in particular comes with a free year of the service, making it an excellent value and the best printer for the MacBook Pro you can buy.

Best Photo Printer: Epson Expression Photo HD XP15000 ($350)

Image credit: Epson

Photographers and digital artists alike will be pleased with the performance of the Epson Expression Photo HD XP15000, a no-frills photo printer whose UltraChrome Pro10 ink is unmatched by its competitors, recreating a near-1:1 color composition across a broad spectrum of shades and tints. Known for producing some of the deepest blacks you’ll find, its high price point is offset by its professional quality.

Best Home Office Printer: Canon imageClass MF743Cdw ($479)

Image credit: Canon

Suitable for home offices in shared family homes, the Canon imageClass MF734Cdw is one of the easiest to set up and start using with convenient access to its toner cartridges and paper feed. A 5-inch display lets you create a Wi-Fi Direct hotspot for use with any mobile device or PC, but it also works with AirPrint, and its high-capacity cartridges help keep long-term costs down without the need for a subscription.

Best Sublimation Printer: Epson EcoTank ET-3760 ($375)

Image credit: Epson

Small business owners that produce their own merchandise such as mugs and T-shirts will want to take a look at the Epson EcoTank ET-3760, a sublimation printer that creates high-resolution imagery and text on virtually any paper type. Although it doesn’t natively support AirPrint as is the case with most sublimation , you can print from your phone using the Epson Smart Panel app.

Best Laser Printer: HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dw ($299)

Image credit: HP

When it comes to home laser , no brand does them better than HP. Compared to inkjets, laser printers are often sought out for their high speeds, efficiency, and accuracy. And at up to 22 pages per minute, the HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dw lives up to the name with all the perks you could ask for from a laser printer including a 2.7-inch touchscreen, dark blacks, bright colors, and of course, it also works with AirPrint.

Best Budget Printer: Brother MFC-J491DW ($161)

Image credit: Brother

If you spent all your money on a laptop itself thinking a printer wouldn’t set you back more than $200, the Brother MFC-J491DW is the best budget printer for your MacBook Pro. For an affordable price, you’ll get all the perks of a higher end model such as wireless printing and cloud scanning and a high-capacity, 100-page paper feed. AirPrint is supported out of the box for a user-friendly, plug-and-play installation.

Best Compact Printer: Canon Pixma TR150 ($199)

Image credit: Canon

For those who don’t have a lot of space in their home or apartment, the Canon Pixma TR150 is a no-compromise solution that can print full 8.5- by 11-inch pages with a form factor measuring only 12.7 by 7.3 x 2.5 inches. AirPrint makes printing effortless from a MacBook Pro or other Apple device, and an optional battery add-on makes it possible to take with you on the go while traveling either for work or vacation.