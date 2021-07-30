Kids Learning

Here's how to make STEM learning fun for your kids.
Introduce Kids to the Tech Concepts of Tomorrow, Today
Image credit: Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash

Companies all over the world have been investing in STEM education over the past few years. As the world becomes more and more digital and technologically-driven, companies will need a technically educated workforce. So, they've been pouring money into programs to help kids learn the tech skills they'll need to thrive in tomorrow's working world. As an entrepreneurial parent, shouldn't you be doing the same?

We've rounded up three great educational resources to help prepare your kid for an entrepreneurial future.

The Best Seller Bundle: Robotic & Coding Kits

Image credit: Twin Science

This fun kit combines a Robotic Art kit and a Coding kit to introduce kids aged 5 to 12 to coding in an exciting, tangible way. Kids can code their artistic visions into reality by writing block codes using the free Twinner app, and, since the kits are LEGO®-compatible, they can bring their toys to life through code. The kit comes with tons of fun and hands-on experiments to teach the fundamentals of coding in a way that sticks.

Get The Best Seller Bundle: Robotic & Coding Kits for $77.99 (reg. $114), a savings of 32 percent.

The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits

Image credit: Twin Science

With a LEGO®-compatible robotics kit and a Curiosity STEM starter kit, kids will take a fun deep dive into the tech concepts of the 21st century. By using electronic building blocks and craft materials, kids can build robots, animate their toys, and much more. These kits will help kids tap into their creativity and curiosity through design and technology.

Get The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits for $79.99 (reg. $119), a savings of 33 percent.

Introduction to Coding Bundle: Curiosity & Coding Kits

Image credit: Twin Science

Designed for questioning, innovative young minds, these kits combine tools and know-how to give kids a strong foundation in computer programming. They'll learn to code through imaginative play, from turning bananas into a piano to building a smart security gate, and much more. Kids can build their own electronic devices from scratch and so much more.

Get the Introduction to Coding Bundle: Curiosity & Coding Kits for $94.99 (reg. $144), a savings of 34 percent.

