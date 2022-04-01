Best Home Fitness Equipment for 2022

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The past few years have seen a massive exodus from the traditional gym model. This change results from the concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic, the growing trend of working from home, and the comfort associated with the at-home lifestyle. As such, a significant number of people are investing in developing their home gym.

With many health and fitness tech and smart fitness machines emerging, it becomes difficult selecting what fitness equipment is worth purchasing for your home gym setup. The options are endless: treadmills, rowing machines, squat racks, smart workout equipment, cardio machines, and ellipticals, among several others.

No matter the level of your fitness or your fitness goals, whether it is to lose weight, build muscles, get healthier, burn calories, or just stay fit, this guide will help you choose the best fitness equipment for your home exercise setup.

Best Overall: Horizon Fitness

Best Exercise Bike: MYX Fitness

Best Rowing Machine: City Row

Best Boxing: Liteboxer

Best Classes: Obé Fitness

The Horizon treadmills are engineered for a better-connected fitness experience. Horizon offers two types of treadmills —Go Series and Studio Series. The Go series is simple to set up and has one-touch controls to make it easy to get going on and go. The Studio series comes equipped with sophisticated technology for a more personalized experience in your fitness journey. It is also engineered for streaming cardio classes and interval training. Additionally, the company offers flexible financing options, free shipping on select units, and a 100 percent guarantee within 30 days.The MYX exercise bike is designed to get and keep you motivated for fast and real results. The fitness equipment offers personalized heart rate-based training for the most efficient and effective workouts. You can also discover positive and relatable trainers who will give you all the expert guidance and inspiration. More so, one gets unlimited class options with new workouts, programs, and challenges every week. In addition, you can choose from thousands of live and on-demand classes on and off the bike at any fitness level. Buy MYX fitness bike today to take advantage of the $200 off and get free setup $300 using the code: MYXDEAL200.The rowing machine offered by City Row is the ultimate fitness equipment for a home rowing workout. The machine is designed for triple threat workouts—low-impact burn, high-intensity sweat, and full-body results. With each row, you work 84 percent of your muscles. As such, the machine hits every part of your body for head-to-toe toning, the company says. Buy the rowing machine and experience a full-body workout that will leave you feeling strong, fit, and empowered.Liteboxer is excellent fitness equipment that brings boxing training at home with state-of-the-art simulators that sync with your music, adapts to your goals, tracks your fitness progress, and keep you motivated in your fitness journey. The equipment gives you feedback for good and bad hits. In the process, you train your body and your mind simultaneously. You also get to compete in challenges as you rise to the top of the leaderboard. Liteboxer lets you feel your workout and produce fast and lasting results.

Obé Fitness offers live and highly demanded fitness classes and workouts for everyone. The workouts combine fun and energy in strength, cardio, yoga, and more. Simply choose from the four-class categories—strength, cardio, yoga, and activate/recover—and reach your fitness goal regardless of your fitness level or experience. Sign up with Obé Fitness today and get a discount of $99 on your first year of classes using the code: GET99.

A home gym is a smart move. You get to enjoy the full benefits of a home gym setup, such as convenience, privacy, freedom, cleanliness, and the ability to save money. The fitness equipment above will ensure you set up a quality and complete home exercise set up for your 2022 fitness journey.