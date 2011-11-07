First comes love, then comes marriage... then comes the agonizing process of changing your name. The latest from our wacky business idea files.

Entrepreneurs: Josh Gelb and Jake Wolff, founders of New York-based Hitchswitch, a one-stop name-changing website for newlyweds.

"Aha" moment: Attorneys Josh Gelb and Jake Wolff saw how complicated it was for their new wives to change their surnames. After talking to others who had been frustrated by the process, the two realized there was a gap in the market. "There wasn't one complete source that provides support and does the nitty-gritty work that most people find tedious and unpleasant," Gelb says. The pair conceptualized the idea late last year, and hitchswitch.com (named by their wives) opened to consumers in May 2011.

