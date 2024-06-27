Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders need to be able to perform everyday work duties without wasting hours looking for the right programs and software solutions. That's why Microsoft Office has been such a hit with students and professionals for so long.

Any professional who is looking to set themselves or a team member up with a reliable suite of tools designed to support modern content creation and communication needs to check out this deal. Microsoft Office 2019 for Windows or Mac is on sale for only $25 for a limited time only.

Each license is good for a one-time download on a single computer that it's compatible with. You can use this for yourself or gift it to an employee to set them up for success. While only the Windows version comes with Access and Publisher and only the Mac version has Teams Classic 2019, both licenses will include each of these storied programs:

Word

Excel

Teams Classic

OneNote

Outlook

PowerPoint

These deals also feature ongoing access to Microsoft's well-known and beloved customer service network.

The combination of Microsoft Office's great reputation and these programs has elevated these deals to earn an average 4.5/5-star rating in the Entrepreneur Store. One telling five-star review reads, "The software is very usable still despite being nearly 5 years old. The support team [was] very helpful and quick to respond with my question."

Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to save on a Microsoft Office lifetime license:

