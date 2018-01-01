agriculture

Internet of Things

9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything

IoT applications are changing the way we shop, grow our food and adjust our home thermostats.
Nathan Sinnott | 7 min read
Far Out Tech

This Tech Startup Will Let Plants Talk to You

It says it has developed the first wearable for plants that allows you to 'see and hear your plants communicate.'
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Technology

Monsanto, Microsoft to Invest in Agricultural Technology in Brazil

Monsanto will join a Brazilian investment fund with up to 300 million reais ($92 million), managed by Microsoft, evaluating ideas for new digital tools to be applied to agricultural production in the country, executives said.
Reuters | 1 min read
Agribusiness

How Ag-Tech Ripened Into a Growing Market

As the market grows for better farm data, VC firms are seeding new developments.
Margaret Littman | 4 min read
Food Businesses

Why VCs Are Devouring Food Startups

Investments in food ventures are heating up. Here's what's making investors bite.
Corie Brown | 4 min read
Innovators

How This Company Is Revolutionizing the Way Farmers Do Their Job

FarmLogs turns to big data to update age-old practices.
Jodi Helmer | 3 min read
Ready for Anything

This Ag-Tech Incubator Offers Both Independence and Assistance

The Michigan-based launchpad offers a three-year program that lets farmers work in their own space while learning from others.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Regulations

Two California Farmers Just Stopped the Government From Stealing Your Products

The Supreme Court's ruling over raisins means regulators need to think twice about taking private property.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
