In a significant move to empower AI startups, IIMA Ventures (formerly IIMA-CIIE) has announced its partnership with Google for Startups to launch the first cohort of AI Academy India 2024.

The program, supported by MeitY Startup Hub, aims to harness artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle global challenges across sectors like healthcare, climate change, agriculture, education, financial inclusion, and infrastructure.

The inaugural cohort includes 22 early-stage startups, offering them hands-on training, expert mentorship, and access to Google's cutting-edge AI technologies. Participants will also receive up to USD 350,000 in cloud credits and the chance to network with leading global companies.

"We are proud to partner with Google for Startups to host the AI Academy India Bootcamp in Ahmedabad. This initiative aligns with our mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. The bootcamp has provided 22 promising startups with invaluable resources, and we look forward to hosting more such programs to strengthen Gujarat's startup ecosystem," said Vipul Patel, Partner, Seed Investing, IIMA Ventures.

The selected startups are addressing diverse challenges: developing AI-powered ERP, LMS, and CRM systems for education; creating social marketplaces for electric vehicles; using AI tools to simplify loan and insurance documentation in fintech; and building collaborative platforms to streamline healthcare processes.

The program extends beyond Gujarat to six other cities, partnering with organisations such as Kerala Startup Mission, T-Hub & MATH, IHFC-IIT Delhi, NSRCEL IIM Bangalore, SINE IIT Bombay, and IIT Madras Incubation Cell.

Workshops focus on designing human-centered and responsible AI solutions, leveraging Google technologies for generative AI, app development, and Web AI. Participants also receive technical mentoring and growth-focused strategies, including AI-powered marketing and fundraising.

Since its founding in 2002 at IIM Ahmedabad, IIMA Ventures claims to have mentored over 7,000 founders, accelerated 1,700+ startups, and invested in 700+ companies. It has pioneered initiatives like India's first accelerator and deep-tech funds, solidifying its role in India's innovation ecosystem.