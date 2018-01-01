Analytics
Analytics
Which Analytics Do You Really Need?
Descriptive? Diagnostic? Predictive? Prescriptive? Here's how to design your own analytics agenda
More From This Topic
Infographics
How Predictive Analytics Can Help Your Business See the Future (Infographic)
An investment in predictive analytics may give your business the competitive advantage it needs.
Analytics
The Face of Intelligent Marketing? Your Customer.
A primer on what wi-fi analytics and triggered marketing can do for your business.
Big Data
Big Data, Big Deal! 5 Ways It's Going to Be Revolutionized In 2018
The big data market has been predicted to be worth $46.34 billion by 2018. What can it do for your business?
Data Analysis
Why Un-Silo-ing Your Data Will Boost Your Company's Efficiency and Productivity
You can't manage what you don't track. Analytics empowers organizations to effectively manage both assets and people.
Analytics
It's Not About Just the Experience, It's the Journey -- With Analytics
Thanks to dramatic new algorithms, you're about to learn a whole lot more about your customer's actions and preferences.
Analytics
Can Embedded Analytics Change the Game for Early-Stage Software Startups?
Tech startups face a real conundrum when it comes to giving processing and presenting data.
Google Analytics
10 Mistakes You're Making With Google Analytics
What? You're not using this tool? Then, you're missing out on your best opportunity to unlock the full potential of your website.
Analytics
Why Fintech Startups Need Smart Analytics
Businesses must ensure that they are making smart and guided decisions in order to be competitive.
Customer Retention
How to Use Data to Stem the Tide of High Churn
Sophisticated subscription models employ deep analytics to navigate the difference between profit and loss.
Social Media
5 Winning Social Media Strategies From a Master Marketer
Real content from real people develops real relationships.
Analytics are a useful web tool to measure website performance for businesses through information that reveals website traffic and how users are interacting with the website through metrics, including user engagement, social media shares and impressions.