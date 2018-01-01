Analytics

More From This Topic

How Predictive Analytics Can Help Your Business See the Future (Infographic)
Infographics

How Predictive Analytics Can Help Your Business See the Future (Infographic)

An investment in predictive analytics may give your business the competitive advantage it needs.
Emily Conklin | 1 min read
The Face of Intelligent Marketing? Your Customer.
Analytics

The Face of Intelligent Marketing? Your Customer.

A primer on what wi-fi analytics and triggered marketing can do for your business.
William R. Wilson | 7 min read
Big Data, Big Deal! 5 Ways It's Going to Be Revolutionized In 2018
Big Data

Big Data, Big Deal! 5 Ways It's Going to Be Revolutionized In 2018

The big data market has been predicted to be worth $46.34 billion by 2018. What can it do for your business?
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
Why Un-Silo-ing Your Data Will Boost Your Company's Efficiency and Productivity
Data Analysis

Why Un-Silo-ing Your Data Will Boost Your Company's Efficiency and Productivity

You can't manage what you don't track. Analytics empowers organizations to effectively manage both assets and people.
April Rassa | 6 min read
It's Not About Just the Experience, It's the Journey -- With Analytics
Analytics

It's Not About Just the Experience, It's the Journey -- With Analytics

Thanks to dramatic new algorithms, you're about to learn a whole lot more about your customer's actions and preferences.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
Can Embedded Analytics Change the Game for Early-Stage Software Startups?
Analytics

Can Embedded Analytics Change the Game for Early-Stage Software Startups?

Tech startups face a real conundrum when it comes to giving processing and presenting data.
Ralph Tkatchuk | 6 min read
10 Mistakes You're Making With Google Analytics
Google Analytics

10 Mistakes You're Making With Google Analytics

What? You're not using this tool? Then, you're missing out on your best opportunity to unlock the full potential of your website.
AJ Agrawal | 6 min read
Why Fintech Startups Need Smart Analytics
Analytics

Why Fintech Startups Need Smart Analytics

Businesses must ensure that they are making smart and guided decisions in order to be competitive.
Nikolai Kuznetsov | 6 min read
How to Use Data to Stem the Tide of High Churn
Customer Retention

How to Use Data to Stem the Tide of High Churn

Sophisticated subscription models employ deep analytics to navigate the difference between profit and loss.
Georg Richter | 7 min read
5 Winning Social Media Strategies From a Master Marketer
Social Media

5 Winning Social Media Strategies From a Master Marketer

Real content from real people develops real relationships.
Jennifer Spencer | 7 min read

Analytics are a useful web tool to measure website performance for businesses through information that reveals website traffic and how users are interacting with the website through metrics, including user engagement, social media shares and impressions.

 
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.