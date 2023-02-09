Uber Alumni Startup Hatica Raises $3.7 Million Seed Funding

The fund raised will be utilized to double down the hiring and expand the team globally

By Teena Jose

Engineering analytics platform Hatica has raised $3.7 million in Seed funding round led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia's rapid scale-up program. The round also saw participation from existing investor Kae Capital and from engineering leaders from Google, Uber, Twitter, Okta and Notion as angel investors. The fund raised will be utilized to double down the hiring and expand the team globally.

"Developers are depending on more and more tools to get their work done while engineering costs are burgeoning, making the developer experience and productivity a critical problem to solve for organisations globally. With Hatica, we've embarked a mission to equip engineering leaders with crucial and actionable insights to help them build effective and happy engineering teams. We'll be utilising the fresh funds to double down on hiring and expand the Hatica team globally to fuel our next phase of growth," said Naomi Chopra, co-founder and CEO of Hatica.

Hatica streamlines this process as the only engineering analytics platform that provides an end-to-end view of software development workflows. The platform has been making a significant impact on its customers' value stream and delivery lifecycle, and has become the respite for more than 20,000 developers and engineering leaders in solving such productivity and alignment issues, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2020 by Naomi Chopra and Haritabh Singh, Hatica is a software engineering analytics platform that creates unprecedented visibility into workflows, alignment and wellbeing of engineering teams
