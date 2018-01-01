Attention

One Simple Trick You Can Use to Grab People's Attention
Attention

One Simple Trick You Can Use to Grab People's Attention

You can't make a sale if you don't have someone's interest.
Greg Rollett | 2 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Should Write a Book
Writing a Book

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Write a Book

Books get you attention. Attention gets you money.
Tucker Max | 15+ min read
Create Effective Sales Campaigns with Showmanship
Ready for Anything

Create Effective Sales Campaigns with Showmanship

The begins when you learn how to catch the customer's eye.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
How Workers Really Feel About Video Conferences (Infographic)
Video Conferences

How Workers Really Feel About Video Conferences (Infographic)

Employees of all ages may not be entirely comfortable on video, but they are more attentive.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
Hey Bartender, I'll Do a Shot of Book
Books

Hey Bartender, I'll Do a Shot of Book

Later this year, author James Patterson will release a new line of books he calls BookShots -- cheap and to-the-point to capture and keep customers' attention. Kind of like Jack Daniels.
Peter Gasca | 3 min read
'Entrepreneurial ADHD' and How to Deal With It
Entrepreneurial Mindset

'Entrepreneurial ADHD' and How to Deal With It

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder can actually be an advantage if you're an entrepreneur.
Neil Patel | 6 min read
How Blowing a Whistle at 3 a.m. Meant Big Business for One Referee
Ready for Anything

How Blowing a Whistle at 3 a.m. Meant Big Business for One Referee

Sometimes, all it takes is waking up 400 people in the middle of the night to launch your product to success. Here's how you can make customers stand up and pay attention.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Donald Trump Can Get Away With It, But You Can't
Politics

Donald Trump Can Get Away With It, But You Can't

The tale of a local diner owner who sought local elected office, and the dangers he faced with his business.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
Are You Maximizing Your Prospect's 'Currency of Attention'?
Ready for Anything

Are You Maximizing Your Prospect's 'Currency of Attention'?

If we think of attention as currency, it represents something of a commodity -- highly valuable but limited in supply.
Jeff Shore | 3 min read
Attention Is the New Currency for Brand Advertising
Marketing

Attention Is the New Currency for Brand Advertising

It's not enough to simply know an ad was placed in front of an audience. Marketers need to dig deeper to find out if it was truly effective.
Jonah Goodhart | 6 min read
