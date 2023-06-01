Why Cat Videos Are Your Number One Competitor — And How You Can Beat Them We remember to analyze who we are up against in our niche and forget the rest of it: the whole wide web fighting for our prospect's attention.

By Natasha Zo

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You've probably been to a dozen of marketing meetings that started with someone pulling out a whiteboard and saying, "Let's think about our competition for a minute." I bet there were some A-type personalities (maybe you?) who've done their homework and unloaded a whole laundry list of brands doing something similar or influencers talking about similar topics. I'm convinced cat videos should be considered a serious competition, but the A-types forgot to consider that.

We remember to analyze who we are up against in our niche and forget the rest of it: the whole wide web fighting for our prospect's attention.

There are two types of people online

There are two types of people online: the ones with an urgent problem to solve and those scrolling away hoping to forget about their urgent problems.

1. "Here to solve the problem" type.

Urgent problems require immediate solutions: your kid has a cavity, your taxes are due tomorrow, and your car is broken. If you are online to solve a problem, you might do some research before you go into action. You might search for "how to tell if your child has a cavity" or "natural ways to relieve toothache."

Generally, you are ready to pull out a credit card to pay for the service/product that would offer a solution. After doing some research, you'll probably find an ad, contact the seller, and, if everything works out, make a purchase or schedule an appointment.

2. "Here to relax" type.

The second type of people online are here to scroll away, get distracted, and take that five-minute break that would eventually lead them down the rabbit hole researching anything from marine biology to that cockroach at the Met Gala.

As a content creator, you should be able to cater to both types. Your helpful content is directed at the first type of people — educate them, tell them about the aspects they haven't considered yet, and help them to make a well-informed decision. But should all your content be useful?

Related: You've Got 8 Seconds to Grab a Customer's Attention. Here's What to Do.

Should you be only creating useful content?

While it's difficult to measure, I'd argue that the second group makes up the majority of online users. Just think back to any project you recently had to finish and consider the time you've wasted procrastinating vs. the time it took to complete the job. Then add up all the times you took a five-minute break and reached for your phone to pass the time.

Scrollers are a great audience to market to, but you need to understand them and their motives. They are relaxed and don't want to do anything that requires too much effort (they are probably scrolling away from something that requires effort).

They want that dopamine rush, so they are scrolling away if they aren't getting it. They are open to new curious information, but it must be entertaining.

So once you've considered all that, you understand that with this audience, you really are up against cat videos and TikToks with this audience.

Related: How to Produce Content That Doubles Your Sales Funnel Conversion Rate

Can you capture the attention of a scroller?

You've probably been to a dozen marketing meetings where someone said that your content needs to "provide value." For a scroller, value is easy to consume, provides that dopamine rush, and keeps them entertained.

Let's look at "scroller's customer journey" to understand them better.

  1. A scroller notices something interesting/curious/a scroll stopper.
  2. Curiosity leads them to read on.
  3. If the content keeps feeding curiosity, the scroller stays and gets their dopamine bump.
  4. they can also learn about your product while getting a dopamine bump.
  5. If the product is cheap, the scroller might buy it right away (for example, install an app that costs a couple of bucks). If it's expensive, the scroller takes a mental note and moves on.

Related: Curiosity Didn't Kill the Cat! How Curious Leaders Keep Your Business Agile.

There are a few types of stories that can work as scroll stoppers. Consider the kinds of them that could work for your product or service.

  • Stories. Other people's stories. Stories of people who are similar to the scroller in some way.
  • Curious facts. About things scrollers care about, but generally about things all people care about, like home, happiness, and food.
  • Scandals and gossip. Yes, that's human nature.

Things that are "close to home" facts and stories about my state, city and neighborhood. The closer it is to us, the more engaged we feel.

This article obviously would lose a test against cat videos, so if you've made it this far and are about to browse away to your favorite platform, try observing the types of scroll stoppers you react to and see if they fit into one of the four scenarios above.

Next time you are in one of those marketing meetings, think beyond competitors in your niche and use one of these four scenarios to compete for the scrollers' attention. While they are in leisure mode, they are quite open to taking notes of products to buy in the future or even take actions on the spot, like ordering something inexpensive or committing differently: following you on social, signing up for your freebie or bookmarking the page for further reading.

Wavy Line
Natasha Zo

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Media Relations Specialist

Natasha Zo is a former journalist turned international media relations specialist. As a founder of a boutique PR agency, she is on a mission to amplify messages of conscious leaders through earned media. She helped launch Amazon bestsellers, booked national TV, and over 400 podcast interviews.

Editor's Pick

'Catastrophic': Here's What You Should Know About the Debt Ceiling Crisis — And How a Default Could Impact Your Business
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Social Media Marketing Marketing Strategies Social Media Marketing Content Marketing Video Marketing Attention Customer Attention Attentive

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

7 of the 10 Most Expensive Cities to Live in the U.S. Are in One State

A new report by U.S. News found that San Diego is the most expensive city to live in for 2023-2024, followed by Los Angeles. New York City didn't even rank in the top 10.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

3 Ways to Create Multiple (Big) Streams of Income

Here are three ways to create multiple streams of income. These strategies require effort and resources but offer significant financial potential.

By Andres Tovar
Leadership

The Real Reason Why The Return to Office Movement is Failing is Revealed in New Study

There is a vivid sign of the disconnect between employees and their workplace, a glaring indication that companies need to revise their scripts to improve their hybrid and remote work policies.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Marketing

Why You Need to Put More Effort Into Marketing in a Recession, Not Less

Rather than ditching your content marketing efforts in anticipation of a possible recession, it's crucial to keep taking action based on data and strategy (with a little gut instinct thrown in for good measure).

By Carlos Meza
Legal

'That '70s Show' Star Convicted on Two Counts of Rape. He 'Drugged' His Victims.

Danny Masterson was accused of forcibly raping three women at different times between 2001 and 2003. The jury reached a verdict on two counts but was deadlocked on the third.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

What Makes Scenthound a Top New & Emerging Franchise

Focusing on out what dogs and their owners actually need helped Scenthound CEO Tim Vogelcreate a successful franchise system.

By Tracy Stapp Herold