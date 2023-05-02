The bug made its debut on the famed Met stairs Monday night.

Monday night saw hundreds of Hollywood's biggest stars step out in Manhattan for the 2023 Met Gala, which honored the late Karl Lagerfeld for his contributions to the fashion world and beyond.

The red carpet, which rolls out for the event every year on the first Monday in May, garners headlines because guests typically don over-the-top looks based on an annual theme.

But this year's most buzzed-about guest was uninvited and didn't even bother to show up in costume — a cockroach.

Photographer Kevin Mazur first noticed the bug moseying up the stairs before Variety confirmed minutes later that the roach had tragically been stepped on.

It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cqtmfFNaKV — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Many took to social media to honor the short-lived life of the little bug and its show-stealing walk on the carpet, a true symbol of New York City.

i love that cockroach on the met gala red carpet so much like that's the coolest bug I've ever seen are you kidding me — nicole (@nicolelywill) May 2, 2023

New York is New York. I love how everyone made it a fun, laughable moment.

I bet this was the first time some of these celebrity saw a roach ever or in a looooong time. #metgala #MetGala2023 #insect #buglife #bugs #art https://t.co/pNXaj01QvY — JayB (@THEJTB0405) May 2, 2023

One of last year's most notable Met Gala guests was Elon Musk, who used the opportunity to talk about his goals and hopes for Twitter, which he was in the process of buying at the time.

"I'm definitely on the warpath, so if somebody's operating a bot or troll on me then I'm definitely their enemy," Musk told red carpet host La La Anthony last year. Musk was accompanied by his mother, Maye Musk. The billionaire did not attend this year.

Although guests must be approved by event organizer and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, tickets to get inside the gala, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, are pricey.

Met Gala tickets reportedly begin at $35,000, while tables can cost anywhere from $200,000 to $300,000. Brands and designers typically host celebrities and other A-listers at their tables.

It's unclear whether or not the cockroach paid its dues before stepping out on the carpet.

Wintour has raised an estimated $200 million for the Costume Institute as of 2021.