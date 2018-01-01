BMW

BMW Seeks to Be 'Coolest' Ride-Hailing Firm With Autonomous Car
BMW Seeks to Be 'Coolest' Ride-Hailing Firm With Autonomous Car

'Ride hailing is nothing more than manual autonomous driving,' Tony Douglas, Head of Strategy for BMW's mobility services said. 'Once you dispense with the driver you have a license to print money.'
Reuters | 2 min read
9 Dream Cars for Entrepreneurs
9 Dream Cars for Entrepreneurs

Patrick Carone | 4 min read
China Bans Autonomous Car Testing (for Now)
China Bans Autonomous Car Testing (for Now)

Don Reisinger | 2 min read
BMW to Team Up With Tech Firms for Driverless Cars
BMW to Team Up With Tech Firms for Driverless Cars

Reuters | 4 min read
BMW Revamps 'i' Electric Car Division to Focus on Self-Driving Tech
BMW Revamps 'i' Electric Car Division to Focus on Self-Driving Tech

Reuters | 3 min read

BMW Invests in California-Based Carpooling App Scoop
BMW Invests in California-Based Carpooling App Scoop

BMW's move is the latest in a flurry of investments by automakers in technology industry startups that appear to be aimed at convincing consumers to do without owning their own cars, or driving vehicles as often.
Reuters | 2 min read
Tesla in Talks With BMW Over Car Batteries
Tesla in Talks With BMW Over Car Batteries

The car makers discuss a collaboration over car batteries and other parts.
Reuters | 2 min read
