BMW Seeks to Be 'Coolest' Ride-Hailing Firm With Autonomous Car
'Ride hailing is nothing more than manual autonomous driving,' Tony Douglas, Head of Strategy for BMW's mobility services said. 'Once you dispense with the driver you have a license to print money.'
BMW Invests in California-Based Carpooling App Scoop
BMW's move is the latest in a flurry of investments by automakers in technology industry startups that appear to be aimed at convincing consumers to do without owning their own cars, or driving vehicles as often.
Tesla in Talks With BMW Over Car Batteries
The car makers discuss a collaboration over car batteries and other parts.