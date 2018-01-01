Breaks

10 Telltale Signs You Need a Break From Work
Burnout

10 Telltale Signs You Need a Break From Work

There is nothing particularly noble or even productive about job martyrdom, so give everybody a break by taking one yourself.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Boost Productivity by Getting More Rest and Working Shorter Days
Work-Life Balance

Boost Productivity by Getting More Rest and Working Shorter Days

The evidence is mounting that working until you're groggy is a losing strategy.
Dan Dowling | 3 min read
7 Things to Do During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)
Infographics

7 Things to Do During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)

Breaks are important. Learn how to use them wisely.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
5 Reasons I'll Never Work In An Office Again
Remote Workers

5 Reasons I'll Never Work In An Office Again

Why go to the office when you could save $2,600 in commuting costs each year?
Han-Gwon Lung | 6 min read
Is 'Paid Time-Off' Actually Possible?
Paid Time Off

Is 'Paid Time-Off' Actually Possible?

Employees are so attached to work you may have to pass actual policies to pry them from their office email.
Matt Straz | 6 min read
5 Ways to Get Your Creativity Flowing When You Need It
Project Grow

5 Ways to Get Your Creativity Flowing When You Need It

Sometimes, creativity strikes out of nowhere but you won't get much accomplished waiting for it to.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read
Stingy Company Ordered to Pay $1.75 Million to Workers It Forced to Choose Between Pay and Bathroom Breaks
Managing Employees

Stingy Company Ordered to Pay $1.75 Million to Workers It Forced to Choose Between Pay and Bathroom Breaks

'No worker should have to face the choice: Do I take a bathroom break, or do I get paid?'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
How to Make the Most Out of Your Break
Breaks

How to Make the Most Out of Your Break

Studies show breaks hold the key to improved productivity.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
5 Reasons Why Disconnecting for 24 Hours Each Week Is Crucial
Technology

5 Reasons Why Disconnecting for 24 Hours Each Week Is Crucial

Save yourself from the constant flow of emails, texts, calls and notifications that barrage you during the week.
Zach Cutler | 4 min read
7 Ways to Make Working Remote Work Better
Telecommuting

7 Ways to Make Working Remote Work Better

Telecommuting can blur the boundaries between work and home, to the detriment of both, but it doesn't have to.
Eric Samson | 5 min read
