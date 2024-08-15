Many of us have taken time away from work over the last four years. There are reasons to be anxious about returning, but there are even more reasons to be excited and confident. Here are five of them.

It was only four years ago that we found ourselves amid a global pandemic. Unemployment numbers hit all-time highs in 2020 as many businesses couldn't operate and many others had to drastically shift how they operated.

Since then, many have returned to work, but not everyone has. Some saw their layoff as an opportunity to go back to school, learn new skills, travel or raise a family. After making decisions like these, returning to work can be nerve-wracking. If you're looking to return to work (or recently did), here are five things you need to know.

1. Time away from work likely made you stronger, not weaker

The best leaders and critical thinkers are those who've had a full array of life experiences and exposed themselves to different things, people and places. Work experience is (obviously) great, but it's just one kind of experience. When that's all we have, we tend to lack the ability to reason through different kinds of scenarios and relate to different kinds of individuals. We end up being one-dimensional and not able to think outside of one box.

When we take time away from work, we do new things we've never done before. We invest time in things we didn't previously have time for. These things shift our perspective and expand us. Time away has likely caused you to grow and evolve (for the better). During my 21-year career, I've chosen to leave my job three different times.

I traveled internationally, cared for a dying family member, became a marathon runner, published two books and held my own photography gallery opening. These experiences dramatically expanded my worldview and tremendously changed me. They helped me become more aware, confident, relatable and accountable. That all made me a better leader and employee. If you've taken time away to raise children, go back to school or serve on a board, that's undoubtedly changed you into a more well-rounded and stronger individual.

2. You're not the first or only person to rejoin the workforce after time away

Lots of people take time away from work at some point during their lives. It's not abnormal and you're not alone. It's more than likely your future boss or the person interviewing you has also taken time away from work or knows many who have. Make sure you never fall into the trap of believing that being out of work is bad or problematic — because it isn't.

Having an employment gap on your resume isn't a red flag, especially if you filled the time doing something meaningful like accomplishing a big goal or developing a different skill. If you're currently out of work and this isn't the case, you can still make it the case. Read a book (or several). Join a club. Take a class. Give back to the community by volunteering. Force yourself to develop or grow. That way, you'll have something to share with others when you do return to work.

3. Your skills and talents don't disappear overnight (or even in a year)

Being out of work doesn't change who you are or what you know. Your resume still exists. Your professional accomplishments and work experiences don't simply disintegrate because you took a step back to focus on other parts of your life. It's the same with your college degree, past certifications and training. It all still happened. It's amazing how quickly old skills return.

Even after employment gaps, I was quickly able to get caught up when it came to using databases or systems, crunching numbers or fulfilling my professional responsibilities. Especially when it comes to the talents or gifts required for people-related endeavors, such as leadership or sales. You don't simply forget how to interact with others because life has looked a little different for a few months or years. You'll still know how to ask questions, listen and care about the answers.

4. Not working was probably the right life decision — and the right employer will understand

It's easy to assume others will think less of us after we've taken a break from work. No doubt, some people will. Those people aren't worth your time. Whoever is looking down on you for taking time away to paint, travel, raise a family or go back to school is not the right employer for you. That's because they're judging your choices and refusing to accept who you are as a person.

Great companies and great leaders care about their employees as people — not just workhorses. If the person interviewing (or leading you) is raising an eyebrow at your choice to focus on some other aspect of your life than just work, you're probably not in a place where you're valued as a person. If you took time away from work to do something that felt to you, it was probably the right choice. The right employer will know (and respect) that.

5. You'll have plenty of tools, resources and people who are there to help you

Today's rate of technological advancement is great, so taking time off means you might return to a changed industry. That can be scary and overwhelming. Just because you're reentering the workforce doesn't mean you have to go it alone. Don't make the mistake of refusing to ask for help because you don't want to look foolish or weak. Leveraging tools around you doesn't mean you're overwhelmed or in over your head. It means you're resourceful and humble. Identify what you need to get back to speed. Figure out what things you need to learn (or relearn). Then, speak up. Publicly announce it to someone (even if it's just the person sitting next to you). You'll be surprised at how willing people will be to help you. It's okay to ask for help.

Self-fulfilling prophecies are real. If you believe that returning to work will be hard, then it will be. If you believe that taking time away from work has put you at some sort of deficiency, then it will. Whatever you tell yourself is true, is what will be true for you. Remember that your thoughts and feelings are both choices. You get to choose how to feel about your return to the workforce. Where there's a will, there's a way. Choose to be confident and stand by your decisions. If you remember these five truths, your return to work will be stellar and you're likely to be a better employee than you were when you left.