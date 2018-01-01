Brooklyn
Shared Workspaces
Getting the Most Out of a Collaborative Office Space
You paid the monthly fee to rent a desk, so make sure you make the most of shared office spaces.
Acquisitions
Etsy Just Bought an Electronics E-Tailer Called Grand St. Here's Why.
In a deal rumored to be worth just under $10 million, Etsy has acquired Grand St., an online marketplace where indie hardware makers vend cutting-edge tech.
Entrepreneurs
From Relic to Beacon: Brooklyn Navy Yard Gets New Life as Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Hub
Thanks to a collaboration of public and private resources, one of the old 84,000-square-foot warehouses flanking the East River in New York City is being renovated and transformed.
Growth Strategies
Building a Sustainable Brand -- One Thoughtful Step at a Time
HAVEN founder Kayce White explains what she's gleaned from the rapid growth of her all-natural cleaning products business.
Project Grow
Inside Breuckelen Distilling's Labor of Love
A small-batch distillery in Brooklyn is part of a resurgence in American manufacturing.
Technology
6 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week
Health insurance exchanges go online, Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. wants a few good entrepreneurs, CreateTech conference draws an eclectic crowd in Brooklyn, Marc Andreessen sits down with the Pando Monthly. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Starting a Business
Liquortarians Hope to Get Your Vote
Why should you raise a glass to the Liquortarians? Their platform is all about teamwork.
Entrepreneurs
1SaleADay.com's Ben Federman and the Value of a Daily Steal
This 28-year-old Brooklynite built a successful business around the concept of loss leaders. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Growth Strategies
The Best Bar to. . . Get Green Inspiration: Brooklyn Bowl
This LEED-certified converted warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., just might inspire your own eco-business idea.
Growth Strategies
The Innovators: MakerBot's Bre Pettis
The co-founder of a young Brooklyn company talks about innovation and open-source hardware.
Starting a Business
MakerBot: Building a Cult Following for 3-D Printer Kits
Crafting a business on creative do-it-yourselfers.