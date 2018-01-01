Brooklyn

Etsy Just Bought an Electronics E-Tailer Called Grand St. Here's Why.
Acquisitions

In a deal rumored to be worth just under $10 million, Etsy has acquired Grand St., an online marketplace where indie hardware makers vend cutting-edge tech.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
From Relic to Beacon: Brooklyn Navy Yard Gets New Life as Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Hub
Entrepreneurs

Thanks to a collaboration of public and private resources, one of the old 84,000-square-foot warehouses flanking the East River in New York City is being renovated and transformed.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Building a Sustainable Brand -- One Thoughtful Step at a Time
Growth Strategies

HAVEN founder Kayce White explains what she's gleaned from the rapid growth of her all-natural cleaning products business.
Kelly K. Spors | 5 min read
Inside Breuckelen Distilling's Labor of Love
Project Grow

A small-batch distillery in Brooklyn is part of a resurgence in American manufacturing.
Brian Patrick Eha | 6 min read
6 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week
Technology

Health insurance exchanges go online, Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. wants a few good entrepreneurs, CreateTech conference draws an eclectic crowd in Brooklyn, Marc Andreessen sits down with the Pando Monthly. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 2 min read
Liquortarians Hope to Get Your Vote
Starting a Business

Why should you raise a glass to the Liquortarians? Their platform is all about teamwork.
Erika Napoletano | 3 min read
1SaleADay.com's Ben Federman and the Value of a Daily Steal
Entrepreneurs

This 28-year-old Brooklynite built a successful business around the concept of loss leaders. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
The Best Bar to. . . Get Green Inspiration: Brooklyn Bowl
Growth Strategies

This LEED-certified converted warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., just might inspire your own eco-business idea.
Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
The Innovators: MakerBot's Bre Pettis
Growth Strategies

The co-founder of a young Brooklyn company talks about innovation and open-source hardware.
MakerBot: Building a Cult Following for 3-D Printer Kits
Starting a Business

Crafting a business on creative do-it-yourselfers.
Rosalind Resnick | 4 min read
