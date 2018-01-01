Budweiser

Bud Light Introduces New Label, But How Effective Can It Actually Be?
Branding

Anheuser-Busch tries to pull in millennials and reassert its historic legacy with bold, nearly all blue design that prominently features the company's historic crest.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
The 5 Worst Marketing Fails of 2015
Marketing

From sickeningly sexist ads to a QR code that accidentally directs to a porn site, here are the gnarliest marketing sins of the year.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Miller Rejects $104 Billion Takeover Offer From Budweiser
Takeovers

The board said it 'unanimously rejected" the offer, because it "substantially undervalues SABMiller, its unique and unmatched footprint, and its standalone prospects."
Oscar Williams-Grut | 4 min read
Bud Light's Lighthearted 'Up for Whatever' Campaign Takes a Dark Turn
Marketing

The company apologized for its tonedeaf marketing message.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
The Best Brand Uses of Instagram's Cool Time-Lapse Video App
Social Media Marketing

Hyperlapse makes it easy for businesses and brands of all sizes and industries to create original, compelling content in an effort to connect with consumers on a deeper level.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Poll: What Was Your Favorite Super Bowl Commercial?
Marketing

Did you love Budweiser's puppies, or were you more excited for the 'Full House' reunion? Vote and let us know!
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Budweiser's Puppies Win the Super Bowl Commercial Game
Marketing

Budweiser's 'Puppy Love' commercial was voted the best of the Super Bowl by fans on Hulu AdZone.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
What You Could Learn From Budweiser's Heart-Melting Ad
Marketing

The beer company has been on a roll. Here's how you can apply its success to your marketing.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
