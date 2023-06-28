Amid declining sales, the company is giving a rebate of up to $15 for beer purchased through July 8th.

Bud Light sales have declined over the past three months after an influencer partnership controversy sparked boycotts so widespread, the brand lost its title of America's No. 1 selling beer to Modelo in May.

Now, Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch is offering rebates of up to $15 for the Fourth of July holiday weekend in an effort to boost sales. The rebate applies to purchases of a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55.

While terms vary based on location, in certain areas where a 15-pack is less than $15, the beer ends up being essentially free.

"Make your Fourth of July weekend easy to enjoy," the company says on the rebate page.

While Anheuser-Busch ran the same promotion over Memorial Day Weekend, this time around, the rebate offer is part of a broader summer campaign — which the company touted as "the biggest ever" for Bud Light — to reel back customers after months of sinking sales.

Other campaign initiatives include a concert series called the "Bud Light Backyard Tour," digital ads featuring NFL players Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Dak Prescott, and $10,000 weekly cash giveaways.

