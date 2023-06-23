Bud Light Launches 'Biggest Summer Campaign Ever' Amid Backlash and a Decline in Sales Bud Light sales revenue declined by 26.8% in early June compared to a year prior.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Billy F Blume Jr | Shutterstock
Bud Light is launching its

Over the past three months, Bud Light has lost billions in sales and market value — revenue was down by 26.8% for the week of June 10 compared to a year prior, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ.

The stark drop in revenue comes after Bud Light sent transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney cases of beer — one of which had her face on it — as part of a brand partnership in April. But the influencer's post promoting a brand giveaway stirred controversy, triggering boycotts from consumers who disapproved of the union and criticism from those who disapproved of Bud Light's response and subsequent distancing from its earlier commitment.

Now, the beer brand is trying to reel customers back in with money giveaways and other promotions.

On Thursday, Bud Light released a new television commercial titled "Easy to Summer" set to the 1979 hit song "Good Times" by Chic. The ad is only a fraction of the broader campaign by Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, to boost engagement and sales — calling it "Bud Light's biggest summer campaign ever."

The company is launching a "Bud Light Backyard Tour," which will headline country music singers Tyler Braden and Seaforth. Bud Light is also working with NFL stars such as Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Dak Prescott, who will be featured in digital content ahead of the upcoming season.

As part of the summer campaign, Anheuser-Busch is also giving away $10,000 a week, offering rebates over the Fourth of July weekend, and holding a contest to win $100 off a bar tab.

"We want to show up in all relevant occasions in summer — backyard barbecues, stadiums, and sports venues," Todd Allen, vice president of Bud Light, told Variety. "That's what counts and that's what we are focused on."

Allen added that Anheuser-Busch has "more than tripled" its "already weighty" media investment behind Bud Light.

The recent boycotts have caused such a decline in sales that Bud Light also lost its title as America's No. 1 selling beer in May, which was swept up by Modelo, per The Wall Street Journal.

