Build and Grow
Women in Tech
3 Top Companies' Strategies for Hiring and Retaining Women in STEM
Glassdoor spoke with three top employers -- Nokia, 3M and Autodesk -- to learn how they're recruiting and interviewing diverse candidates, and ultimately, how they're creating better workplaces for women.
More From This Topic
Gender Gap
It's Almost 2019. Is the Glass Ceiling Finally Beginning to Crack?
Women in executive leadership positions are still vastly outnumbered, but one thing is clear: Some of the invisible barriers to success are slowly beginning to unravel.
Gender Bias
The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face
Sexual harassment is not the only barrier women face in the workplace.
gender equality
The Problems #MeToo Can't Reach
We need to remember that there are many forms of harassment, and not all of them are overtly sexual.
gender equality
How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity
While the business case has been well-established, that in and of itself it will not solve the problem.
Business Travel
Female Road Warriors: How to Protect Yourself When Traveling for Work
Follow these tips to stay safe while on the road.
Motherhood
What to Do When Ambition and Motherhood Feel Like a Zero-Sum Game
For many professional women, the choice between returning to work full-time or staying home full-time can be complicated. Here are some suggestions to keep it from feeling like a no-win proposition.
Women in Business
How to Deal With Jerks at Work Without Becoming One
Dealing with a jerk at work can be particularly challenging and triggering for strong, assertive women.
Success Strategies
Why Women Entrepreneurs Have Such a Hard Time Building Big Corporations
The reasons are both dependent on the individual and the system.
Women in Business
Women, It's Time to Take Control
You are a smart, talented leader. Unleash your power.
Women in Business
Why Excluding Men Is Not the Path to Promoting Women
Improving relations between men and women is key to increasing opportunities for women in business.