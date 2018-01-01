Building Buzz

5 Beers Inspired by Hit TV Shows
Beer

5 Beers Inspired by Hit TV Shows

'The Walking Dead' = notes of smoked brain.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
3 Secrets of Building a Personal Brand From a Marketing Master
Personal Branding

3 Secrets of Building a Personal Brand From a Marketing Master

Neil Patel has been able to build multiple million-dollar businesses by utilizing his personal brand.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Grow Your Online Business Without Depending Exclusively on Google
Online Marketing

Grow Your Online Business Without Depending Exclusively on Google

Google is huge but it is not the entire online marketplace, unless you let it be.
Ann Smarty | 6 min read
Here's What Happened When Three Families Spent the Night at IKEA
Publicity Stunts

Here's What Happened When Three Families Spent the Night at IKEA

Publicity stunt du jour, part II.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
Publicity Stunt Du Jour: Spend the Night at IKEA Thanks to Airbnb
Publicity Stunts

Publicity Stunt Du Jour: Spend the Night at IKEA Thanks to Airbnb

Sleep tight. The furniture is already assembled and you get to keep the sheets.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Exhibiting at a Trade Show
Trade Shows

7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Exhibiting at a Trade Show

Do it right, and a trade show can lead to more funding, new customers and lots of buzz.
Michelle Goodman | 9 min read
When Entrepreneurs Should Consider Stealth Mode
Launching a Business

When Entrepreneurs Should Consider Stealth Mode

While many people may jump on the stealth-mode bandwagon, often they are doing so for the wrong reason. Here are the two times when founders should consider stealth mode.
Bernard Desarnauts | 6 min read
Is Your Startup Ready for the Spotlight?
Success Stories

Is Your Startup Ready for the Spotlight?

Not every startup is ready for media attention. Here are three ways to determine whether your company is ready to be written up in the press.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Man Covers His Naked Body in 460,000 Bees to Promote Honey Line
Publicity Stunts

Man Covers His Naked Body in 460,000 Bees to Promote Honey Line

She Ping, a 34-year-old merchant from Chongqing, China, employed a practice known as ‘bee-bearding' in order to generate buzz for his honey business.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
5 Tips for Producing Direct Mail Copy That Sells
Ready for Anything

5 Tips for Producing Direct Mail Copy That Sells

These strategies will help you craft a direct mail piece that will connect with your customer.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
