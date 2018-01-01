Burnout

How These 5 Multimillionaires and Billionaires Deal With Burnout
Burnout is what happens when you try to sprint the marathon.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
On My First Vacation in 6 Years, a Flip Phone Was My Only Connection to Work. Here's What I Learned.
To avoid entrepreneurial exhaustion, sometimes you have to disconnect.
Robert Vis | 6 min read
5 Reasons Not to Follow the Lean Startup Process for Your Next Idea
It's a shortcut that can take you to a dead end.
Nistha Tripathi | 7 min read
Crushing It? More Like Crushing Me. How One Missed Flight Stopped Me From Burning Out.
Constant travel, trade shows, 5 a.m. starts, 16-hour days and late-night drinks with partners had left me spent.
Dave Carruthers | 7 min read
Instagram's Founders Say They're Resigning Because They Want New Challenges, But They May Also Want to Get Away From Zuckerberg
Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are leaving on a high note.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The Entrepreneur Behind a 10-Year-Old Company Shares a Simple Strategy That Will Get You Over Any Creative Block
Ban.do co-founder Jen Gotch says you already have everything you need.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
How to Manage Stress, Anxiety and Burnout
Do you ever feel like you don't have enough time in the day?
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
Conquer Burnout With These 5 Ways to Cultivate Perseverance in Your Employees
Late nights and stressful deadlines are part of startup life but you don't have to sacrifice mental and physical health to succeed.
Kerry Goyette | 7 min read
Entrepreneurs Need to Know the True Costs of Overworking Themselves
Real success includes having a life.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 5 min read
5 Signs Your Employees are Nearing Burnout
Hiring the right people is a good start. Hiring enough of the right people is the rest of it.
Ryan Peck | 5 min read
