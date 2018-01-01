Burnout
Lifestyle
3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money
Not properly addressing small everyday habits is costing you money and affecting your health.
More From This Topic
Burnout
How These 5 Multimillionaires and Billionaires Deal With Burnout
Burnout is what happens when you try to sprint the marathon.
Work-Life Balance
On My First Vacation in 6 Years, a Flip Phone Was My Only Connection to Work. Here's What I Learned.
To avoid entrepreneurial exhaustion, sometimes you have to disconnect.
Lean Startups
5 Reasons Not to Follow the Lean Startup Process for Your Next Idea
It's a shortcut that can take you to a dead end.
Work-Life Balance
Crushing It? More Like Crushing Me. How One Missed Flight Stopped Me From Burning Out.
Constant travel, trade shows, 5 a.m. starts, 16-hour days and late-night drinks with partners had left me spent.
Instagram's Founders Say They're Resigning Because They Want New Challenges, But They May Also Want to Get Away From Zuckerberg
Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are leaving on a high note.
20 Questions
The Entrepreneur Behind a 10-Year-Old Company Shares a Simple Strategy That Will Get You Over Any Creative Block
Ban.do co-founder Jen Gotch says you already have everything you need.
Stress Management
How to Manage Stress, Anxiety and Burnout
Do you ever feel like you don't have enough time in the day?
Motivation and Retention
Conquer Burnout With These 5 Ways to Cultivate Perseverance in Your Employees
Late nights and stressful deadlines are part of startup life but you don't have to sacrifice mental and physical health to succeed.
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs Need to Know the True Costs of Overworking Themselves
Real success includes having a life.
Entrepreneurs
5 Signs Your Employees are Nearing Burnout
Hiring the right people is a good start. Hiring enough of the right people is the rest of it.